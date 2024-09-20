Míobha Mac Ginty: 'You spend the first month in training. You are very well prepared for the client-facing role you will eventually take on'

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

I had the pleasure of growing up in rural Donegal, by the sea. I am now based in Dublin and have been at Accenture for the past two years. I studied at the University of Galway and I obtained a Bachelor of Commerce (Global Experience) degree in 2021. My speciality in final year was economics and my knowledge of technology would have been very limited then. Little did I know how much I would learn in such a short period of time.

How did you find out about the grad programme in your company?

I initially joined the Irish Naval Service out of college but, while there, my mindset changed from being career orientated to being family orientated and I wanted to move closer to Donegal.

I had a cousin and close friend in the graduate programme who assured me that I wouldn’t have to choose between my career and my family. I have since come to realise that the support within the firm helps you find the ideal balance between the two.

What is the graduate programme like?

Graduates are brought into the company as analysts. In my case I was brought into the Technology Analyst Group (TAG).

When you begin your journey you spend the first month in training. This can range from internal training to wider business analyst training. You are very well prepared for the client-facing role you will eventually take on.

As a member of TAG, you are also encouraged to attend events that are specifically designed to help you network within the company in a relaxed setting.

Explain what the work experience was like

It can be nerve-racking, taking on responsibility in a new company. Particularly when a knowledge of technology seems necessary. This was my mindset going into my first project with the company.

Little did I know that the training I had received in my first month would be exactly what I needed. In saying this, there is a lot of learning on the job. I was fortunate to be put on a very supportive team, with a great manager that encouraged me to take on responsibility while offering support when I needed it.

The work itself is exciting; with technologies constantly changing, there is always so much to learn.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

I have a very supportive manager who has helped me progress in my career so far and I look forward to taking all he has taught me and hopefully leading my own team some day. I hope to have as positive an impact on future analysts and consultants as he has had on me.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

Be yourself. If there is one thing I have learned, it’s that they hire the people that fit their culture best. Everyone I have met has been both friendly and helpful. The company has built a culture that lets the individual be themselves, and I believe everyone benefits from this.