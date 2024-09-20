Fulbright offers Irish graduates chance to participate in flagship US programme

While most graduate programmes offer new graduates a foundation in core business competencies, others offer programmes with a different set of benefits.

Established in 1946, once such example is the Fulbright Program. It is the largest US international exchange programme in the world. The first Ireland-US exchange took place in 1957 and since then more than 2,500 postgraduate students, scholars, professionals, and teachers from all disciplines have participated.

With an emphasis on cultural immersion and building long-term academic and professional connections, the awards are granted annually for Irish and EU/UK citizens who are resident in the State for five years or more.

“The Fulbright Program is the United States government’s flagship international educational and cultural exchange programme,” said Claire Cronin, US Ambassador to Ireland.

“It plays a crucial role in sustaining the unique and close relationship between the United States and Ireland. Fulbright awardees exchange research, expertise, ideas and culture, and contribute to solving important global problems.”

Between 30 and 40 Irish Fulbright awards are given each year, with candidates selected from disciplines including science, health, technology, law, business, arts and culture.

Jessica O’Neill, a 2023-24 Fulbright Irish recipient, said the scholarship had enabled her to pursue her dream of studying at Harvard Law School.

“As an awardee, I had the opportunity to experience life in the United States and to develop both professionally and personally,” she said. “The value of the Fulbright Program, however, lies in the relationships that scholars are able to develop with fellow Fulbrighters across the globe.

“I am especially grateful for the connections that I now have within the worldwide Fulbright network and I am proud to be a member of this ever-growing community.”

The Fulbright Commission in Ireland partners with local and international organisations to offer additional sponsored awards in the areas of health, social justice, culture and heritage, geoscience, agri-food, environmental protection, business and Innovation, law, cybersecurity, and the Irish language.

The National University of Ireland (NUI) is one such partner. Its head of academic services and registry, Dr Kieran McGovern, said: “The Fulbright Awards are valuable opportunities to research and connect in the highly globalised environment of today’s world. We are delighted to have this award as part of our broader NUI Awards programme.”

How the Fulbright Programme works

Candidates can apply for scholarships to pursue master’s degrees, PhDs or portions of PhD programmes in the United States, or to conduct research and teach at a college or university of their choice.

Irish-language teachers are invited to apply to teach Irish at one of Fulbright’s partner institutions in the US. The commission welcomes applications from a wide diversity of candidates.

Award grants are calculated on the basis of US Department of State-approved monthly rates and travel costs. Other costs and fees are not provided for in the award unless specifically stated and Fulbright funding is only available for the first year of research or study.

The 2025-2026 Fulbright Irish Awards application period runs until 31 October 2024, 4pm. See fulbright.ie