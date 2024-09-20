Graduate programmes 2025: What is available in Ireland?

Vodafone

This year is Vodafone’s 15th year of running a graduate programme in Ireland; the company is seeking 40 graduates who have a passion for innovation, teamwork and technology.

Those selected are encouraged to develop their interests and skills with practical experience through one of Vodafone’s seven tailored graduate streams: technology, data, business management, marketing communications, digital design, corporate security and finance.

During their 18-month placement, Vodafone graduates will experience two rotations within their chosen stream.

Graduates will receive a competitive salary and can tailor their own benefits package along with a hybrid working model, including 20 days working abroad, access to physical and mental wellbeing supports through Vodafone’s on-site and virtual Wellness Centre facilities, birthday day off, a free phone bill, exclusive friends and family discounts, and three additional charity days’ leave.

Vodafone’s a hybrid model meanse candidates spend roughly 60 per cent of their time at home and 40 per cent in the office.

The application process involves submitting a CV, completing online gamified tests, participating in a video interview and attending a final stage called an assessment centre, which candidates can express a preference of doing in person or online.

Applications for Vodafone’s 2025 graduate programme close in November.

vodafone.ie/careers/graduates

MSD

MSD Ireland’s graduate programme is a three-year programme that affords graduates the opportunity to experience all areas of biopharma innovation and manufacturing from their chosen site within the MSD Ireland network.

Looking for talent across science, engineering and technology disciplines, the MSD Ireland team are looking to recruit 30 graduates into the programme for 2025.

Applications open in September and the selection process thereafter will include competency-based interviewing and a psychometric assessment.

The MSD Ireland programme offers graduates a competitive base salary with scheduled annual increases for the duration of the three-year programme, as well as benefits including hybrid working, health and wellbeing supports, and exciting networking, mentoring, and coaching opportunities throughout the programme.

jobs.msd.com/gb/en/ireland-student-opportunities

Accenture

Accenture offers five graduate programmes in analytics, consulting, cyber security, software engineering and technology transformation.

Graduates get to work on projects in collaboration with clients and receive ongoing training, mentorship and hands-on practical experience.

The programme offers a competitive market-value salary and many other benefits including private healthcare, paid overtime, generous annual leave, paid volunteering days, external studies support, study leave and a pension option with company contributions.

The company is looking for students who are interested in and passionate about how technology and data are changing the way the world and businesses operate.

It is open to disciplines including business, sustainability, analytics, technology, engineering, life sciences and more.

The application process has four stages – an online application form, online gamified assessment, virtual assessment centre and an in-person interview with a member of the leadership team.

Accenture.com/careers

Irish Distillers

Irish Distillers, part of the global Pernod Ricard family, is renowned for producing some of the world’s leading Irish whiskeys, including Jameson, Redbreast, Midleton Very Rare, The Spot Range and Powers.

The company offers early career opportunities for graduates and young professionals through two flagship programmes: the Irish Distillers Graduate Programme and the Jameson International Brand Ambassador Programme.

Under the Irish Distillers Graduate Programme individuals work for two years across the company’s sites in Dublin and Cork, with opportunities in various departments such as environmental, engineering, HR, supply chain, communications, strategy and analytics.

The Jameson International Brand Ambassador Programme seeks to develop brand ambassadors for Jameson across the globe. Participants spend three years in international and domestic markets, promoting the brand and gaining valuable experience in marketing, sales and brand development.

The company says that across both programmes, graduates develop the skills and technical knowledge needed to progress in their careers and in life.

irishdistillers.ie/irish-distillers-graduate-programme/

KPMG

One of the “big four” accounting firms, KPMG intends to hire about 450 graduates for roles in audit and assurance, tax consulting, deal advisory, consulting and KPMG law. The company is hoping to attract ambitious students from business/accounting, Stem, the arts and law.

The company says it has lots of exciting roles, providing opportunities to work in practically every aspect of business. For example, KPMG recently announced 200 new positions for its just-launched Dublin EU AI hub.

The organisation operates on a blended working model, with a mix of in-office and remote working. There is an online application form which captures academic results, career motivation and achievements.

The 2025 graduate programme is open for applications; the closing date will be around mid-October, with assessments following soon after.

The company said it expects the salary will be competitive for the graduate market. The starting salary has not yet been decided – each year KPMG carries out analysis on the market and decides on that basis.

kpmg.com/ie/en/home/careers/graduate

Deloitte

Deloitte offers graduate programmes in many areas within the business, creating options for those seeking to pursue a career in the firm.

There are eight programmes: audit and assurance; actuarial, reward and analytics; apprentice solicitor; consulting; financial advisory; risk advisory; tax; and technology.

The company seeks employees who are curious, imaginative and open-minded, and encourages applications from a disciplines including business, engineering, maths, science, law, technology and the arts.

There are some eligibility requirements, such as acquiring a 2.1 honours degree or higher, having a high level of self-motivation and the ability to analyse and work through complex problems.

The company operates a hybrid working strategy, allowing staff to work across client sites, the office and from home.

All candidates invited for an interview are also invited to a pre-interview event, where they can meet other graduates and talent in different areas of the business, ask questions and gain confidence in advance of their interviews.

Deloitte says it offers a competitive reward and benefits package, covering wellbeing, healthcare, pension, leave and a programme of support for professional qualifications.

deloitte.com

Lidl

Lidl’s graduate management programme is an 18-month plan that consists of several modules, enabling graduates to develop a full understanding of the business.

While on the programme, individuals receive a bespoke training plan designed around their career path and current skills. They also have the opportunity to spend time in both stores and warehouses to gain a full understanding of the company, before entering their chosen department.

Successful applicants can expect to receive a salary of €42,513 per year pro rata, 20 days of annual leave, up to two days of remote working per week and other benefits.

To be eligible for the scheme, individuals must expect to attain, or have already attained, a 2.1 honours level-eight degree, have a full driving licence and must have the flexibility to travel or relocate within Ireland as required.

Applications for the programme open in September every year.

jobs.lidl.ie

EY

EY states that the recruitment of graduates is central to its ability to deliver for its clients; its 2025 graduate programme has more than 300 graduate roles across a range of disciplines.

The company says it is looking for students who are “ambitious, inquisitive and forward thinking”.

There will be roles in assurance, tax and consulting, as well as in areas such as AI and data analytics, sustainability, technology and law. EY says it is looking for students from a variety of courses and backgrounds, from accounting to software engineering, environmental sciences, machine learning, law, business and more.

The firm’s flexible working programme, EY Hybrid, is accessible to all employees, including those on the graduate programme. EY’s employees are able to enjoy the flexibility of working on client sites, at home and in the office at one of its six locations across Ireland – Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

This year the company said it is enhancing the student application process with the introduction of online assessments. There will be three stages, an online application form and online assessment, followed by a one-stage interview process with the leadership team from candidates’ selected graduate programme.

The deadline for applications is October 16th. The company says it offers competitive starting salaries benchmarked with peers across the market.

ey.com

EirGrid

Eirgrid’s graduate programme recruits more than 25 graduates annually across multiple disciplines, with intake in September.

Under the two-year programme, there are three rotations across different disciplines, and a six-week onboarding programme. The company said there is also mentoring and buddy support.

The company is hiring general and business graduates; economics and finance graduates; IT, cyber security and data analytics graduates and engineering graduates.

To apply, there are several stages, beginning with an online application. Applicants are asked to submit a video application, which is a clip about them and why they want to work for EirGrid. Following this, there is a psychometric assessment, to gauge understing of logical thinking, and numerical and verbal reasoning.

In the second stage, there is a competency-based interview, after which individuals are advised as to whether they have been successful in their application.

eirgridgroup.com/about/careers/

PwC

PwC offers graduate programmes in assurance, risk assurance, tax and consulting, providing a breadth of options available to those seeking employment in the company. The roles are offered in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford, Wexford and Kilkenny.

The firm says it hires graduates from all backgrounds and helps them develop their skills and career in their chosen fields. However, there are certain entry requirements, such as applicants must be a final-year graduate or postgraduate student, who is on track to achieve a 2.1 minimum.

The PwC graduate programme combines formal training and mentoring with practical on-the-job experience. As the individual develops, rewards come in the form of grade and salary progression, the company says. A graduate’s total compensation package includes pay, exam fees and exam support, recognition and other great perks, it adds.

pwc.ie/careers-ie/graduate-programme.html

ESB

The utility company is seeking about 100 graduates to join its award-winning graduate programme in September 2025, spanning the group, including Electric Ireland and ESB Networks. It is hiring across disciplines including engineering (electrical, mechanical, civil, and quantity surveying), commercial, HR, finance and IT.

The company operates under a system called “smart working”, which enables flexible and remote ways of working. The successful candidate may combine remote or smart working within the jurisdiction, with attendance at their base for in-person collaboration, the frequency of which is agreed with their manager.

The application process for the graduate programme includes an initial online application, an aptitude test and a video interview for business programmes. Successful candidates will then be invited to a competency-based interview.

Applications for the 2025 programme open this month and close in October.

The company states that it offers a competitive rewards package and access to a number of staff supports including ESB insurance schemes, reduced electricity discount with Electric Ireland and sports and social activities, to name a few.

esb.ie

Aldi

Aldi’s graduate programme is a one-year programme during which time candidates become fully fledged area managers.

Approximately 100 area managers are recruited by the company across the UK and Ireland every year, though it says this could change as the business continues to expand.

To be eligible for the programme, a candidate must be on track to attain, or have attained, a grade of 2:1 or higher, must have a full driving licence and must have a right to work in Ireland.

The application process will consist of five stages: online application, online psychometric assessment, video application, group interview and an individual interview.

The company says that the intensive interview process is commensurate with the responsibility of the role.

The starting salary is €69,975, which will rise in increments to €114,650. Graduates also receive a fully expensed company car, as well as five weeks’ holidays per year.

aldirecruitment.ie