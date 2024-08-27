Should I consider a Post Leaving Certificate course?

Many PLCs include practical experience, though this varies from course to course. Photograph: iStock

As the years progress, more and more there is recognition that the CAO is not the only option for one to further their education. It is widely acknowledged that the Leaving Cert creates significant stress for those undertaking it.

As a result, now, more than ever, students, teachers and parents are looking at other opportunities post-school. One such example is the Post Leaving Certificate (PLC) course.

What is a PLC?

They are full-time programmes for people who have finished post-primary school (second-level education) and adults returning to education. PLC courses usually last one to two years.

The courses are quite practical and targeted in comparison to more broad and generalised degrees. They provide job-specific training that allows students to progress straight into the workforce, or provide a stepping stone for higher education.

Many PLCs include practical experience, though this varies from course to course. For those studying science, for example, a significant proportion of time is spent in the laboratory to give students hands-on experience before completing their course.

In what areas are PLCs available?

This is one of the best parts of doing a PLC, they are now available in a wide breadth of study areas.

There are courses available, for example, in business, electronics engineering, computing, catering, sport and leisure, and theatre and stage.

Other areas courses are available in include equestrian studies, multimedia studies and journalism, tourism, childcare and community care, hairdressing and beauty care and horticulture, among others.

A full list of courses is available on qualifax.ie.

Are there eligibility requirements for PLCs?

Generally speaking, a person should have completed their Leaving Certificate to be eligible for a place on a PLC.

Unlike university, a PLC does not require Central Application Office points, meaning they are much more accessible to people for whom the Leaving Cert did not go as well as planned.

However, some courses require specific grades in subjects to be granted a place on the course. These vary depending on the programme.

An individual may also be able to apply for a PLC course if they haven’t completed their Leaving Cert, but if they have work experience relevant to the course or think they can show an ability in the area.

The person should contact the college in which the course will be taught, explain their circumstances and ask to meet the course co-ordinator.

How do I apply?

First, a person interested in undertaking a PLC should look at the database on qualifax.ie to determine in which course they are most interested. Then, they apply directly to the education facility that is offering the course. Many PLCs take place in the local education and training boards.

An applicant might be called for an interview before a final selection is made. However, these interviews are quite informal and offer the opportunity to discuss your interest in the course.

Offers are made in advance of the Leaving Cert results being issued and are conditional on an applicant meeting the entry requirements of the course, which vary depending on the course and institution.

With what qualifications do I leave?

This depends on the type of course the person has chosen. Applicants must check the qualifications attached to their desired course before enrolling to ensure they meet their needs for what they want to do after qualification.

Many of the one-year courses offer quality and qualifications (QQI) accreditation at Level 5 on the National Framework of Qualifications.

The National Framework of Qualifications is made up of different levels and seeks to show learners their progression through the education system.

Other, more advanced, courses can offer QQI Level 6 which can provide avenues for students to further their studies at third level.

So I could go straight to work after a PLC?

Absolutely, though this very much depends on what course you’re doing and which industry in which you are seeking employment.

Solas, the State body responsible for further education and training, has done a lot of work on the outcomes for those who have undergone PLCs.

The body found that for the 2014/2015 PLC graduates, a total of 64 per cent were in “substantial employment” in 2016, rising 10 per cent in the three years up to that year.

For the same group, 27 per cent of PLC graduates continued their education and enrolled in higher education one year after graduation.

The most common sector for graduates to be in substantial employment was the wholesale and retail sector (30 per cent), followed by accommodation and food service (19 per cent) and human health and social work activities (13 per cent).

However, employment isn’t the only option for those who complete a PLC. Many people also use these courses as a stepping stone towards higher education, as most universities provide access routes specifically for those who complete PLCs.

What are the benefits of doing a PLC?

There are quite a number in fact. A PLC is an excellent way for individuals who are unsure about what career they would like to pursue to get a better understanding of what studying certain subjects is like in reality.

They are also much shorter and more affordable than a university degree, making them more accessible for people who traditionally have been underrepresented in third level education.

PLCs are also an excellent option for people whose Leaving Cert did not go as well as required to earn a place on their desired course at university. Many PLCs have access routes to university degrees, meaning students can use it as a bridge to achieving their desired degree.

How much does it cost?

Since September 2022, you do not have to pay a participant contribution fee for a PLC course.

Colleges often have an additional course charge which is used to cover expenses such as books, uniforms, student services, professional registration fees and exam fees. This amount varies from college to college, with everyone being required to pay the course charge.

However, there is good news for people starting courses from this year onwards. It was announced in the 2024 budget that additional funding would be provided to abolish these charges and fees from September 2024.

Is financial assistance available?

There is further good news on the financial front, in that there can be support for those who are eligible. Depending on your circumstances, someone on a PLC could be eligible for a back-to-education allowance, or the student grant, which is known as Susi.

To qualify for back to education, a person must be more than 21, have been getting a qualifying social welfare payment for a certain period, and have been accepted on to a qualifying course.

If you are a refugee from Ukraine and covered by the EU Temporary Protection Directive, you can get financial support from the PLC Bursary for Displaced Persons (Ukraine) Scheme 2023-2024.