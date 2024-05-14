I chose this course because I wanted a career where I could be hands-on and creative. Helping people feel confident and happy in their own skin is something I’m really passionate about. Beauty therapy seemed like the perfect fit for that. I’ve always had a big passion for all things beauty like skincare, makeup, nails etc.

As soon as I started the course, I absolutely fell in love with it and knew I belonged in the beauty industry.

The beauty therapy course taught me the practical skills for the tasks I need to perform in my job as a beauty therapist and laser specialist at Thérapie. The course gave me hands-on experience with the machines, and my tutors provided me with valuable knowledge and insight into what working in the beauty industry is like.

It also taught me valuable communication and client management skills, which has helped me in providing excellent customer service.

READ MORE

Learning laser hair removal was an exciting journey that taught me how to understand different skin types, hair growth cycles, and the technology behind lasers. Being able to communicate effectively with clients and staying organised were really important skills that helped me succeed as a laser specialist at Thérapie. Now, I can offer top-notch treatments and keep clients happy with their smooth skin.

Working at Thérapie comes with great perks. I get to work with state-of-the-art technology and stay updated on the latest advancements in the field. Plus, the supportive team environment makes every day enjoyable. Being able to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin and seeing their confidence boost is incredibly rewarding. Thérapie provides a fantastic platform for me to grow and excel in my career while making a positive impact on people’s lives.

It’s tough work at times but every course comes with its challenges and I had brilliant teachers to help guide me throughout the entire course too, which has given me the opportunity to turn one of my favourite hobbies into my career.

- Peter McGuire