Thousands of State-subsidised courses on way to upskill in AI, sustainability and construction

Thousands of learners will be able to apply for State-subsidised micro-credential courses. Photograph: iStock

Thousands of places on State-subsidised micro-credential courses are being made available to boost the supply of skills in areas such as renewable energy, sustainability, construction and artificial intelligence.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris is to announce funding of just under €10 million on Tuesday to reduce fees by between 50-80 per cent across hundreds of micro-credential courses this year.

It means short course which would normally cost, on average, about €1,100, will cost in the region of between €220-€550. About 14,000 learners are set to benefit.

Micro-credentials are short, flexible, university-accredited courses aimed at allowing learners to access education in small, manageable units, accommodating their life and work commitments.

The courses, typically between six and 12 weeks in length, are delivered either fully or partially online. Details of subsidised courses are available on the Higher Education Authority’s (hea.ie) website.

Mr Harris said that while traditional degree programmes are essential, they may not always be the right option to equip individuals with targeted, up-to-date skills.

“Micro-credentials bridge this gap, offering a flexible and accessible solution to empower individuals in excelling in their chosen fields,” he said.

“These subsidies are a fantastic opportunity for individuals to access micro-credential courses at reduced rates, providing flexible learning and upskilling opportunities for learners and enterprises alike.”

He said some courses also offer “stackability”, encouraging learners to return and build upon their skills for further qualifications.

Mr Harris said these courses cover critical areas such as new and emerging technologies, construction, sustainability and energy, and align with national priorities such as boosting housing supply and climate action.

A wider platform to host all courses, MicroCreds.ie, has been developed by seven universities.

The MicroCreds project, funded by the HEA, is led by the Irish Universities Association (IUA) in partnership with Dublin City University, Maynooth University, Trinity College Dublin, University College Cork, University College Dublin, University of Galway and University of Limerick.

The IUA said last year that the platform would make lifelong learning easier and more accessible for both individuals and enterprise.

The move follows an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development skills review for Ireland last year which warned that many adults were at risk of falling behind as they do not have the right skills to thrive in their current employment and are unprepared for changes in the world of work.