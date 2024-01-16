Specialised or general: what type of degree should I study for?

Whether choosing a specialised or general degree it may also be helpful to seek guidance from career counsellors, professionals in the field or others with experience in the area. Photograph: iStock

There was a time when more generalised degrees such as arts were looked down upon and dismissed as courses for those students more interested in the insides of the college bars than the lecture halls, but this is a long-since debunked misconception.

That being said, there is a host of specific pros and cons to consider for students who are weighing up whether to go down the general degree route or opt instead for a more specialised course.

Prof Colette Darcy, dean of the school of business at National College of Ireland, says it is well accepted that students are more likely to excel on programmes they have an interest in.

Equally, she says, we know that where a student doesn’t feel a connection to their studies, they are more likely to struggle.

READ MORE

“We know too from employers that they are open to students from a variety of course backgrounds as it adds to the diversity of approaches and thinking within their organisations,” she says.

“A degree is now more often viewed as demonstrating an aptitude for learning and the discipline within which it is placed is less relevant. I would encourage students to be less focused on picking a course that will lead to a job per se, and instead follow your interests, whether those are general or specialist.

“Look at the types of subjects you enjoyed studying. Are you more maths orientated? Do you like problem solving? Do you like subjects that are broad, require lots of reading and are more discursive? Where do your personal interests lie?”

University of Limerick careers adviser Brendan Lally says the crux of the decision primarily hinges on the clarity of your career goals or personal interests come application time.

“The rule of thumb is that specialised degrees benefit those that know what they want to do whereas the broader option is best if you are uncertain about your career path,” he says.

[ Students may be punished if caught using artificial intelligence ]

“Specialised degrees are often tailored to meet the requirements of particular professions. The advantage is that these programmes increase the likelihood of immediate relevance in the job market.

“It is important to realise, though, that this job market is just that – specialised – and therefore a narrower field.

“They offer the student less flexibility. Graduates of specialised degrees can therefore face challenges later if they decide to pivot to a different career, as their expertise is more focused.”

Conversely, a more general approach, says Lally, allows students to explore a range of subjects before committing to a particular field. This exploration provides versatility and can help in making more informed decisions about academic and career paths.

This year, the University of Limerick hosted its annual autumn careers fair on campus, featuring more than 160 employers. Notably, more than half of registered exhibitors expressed openness to candidates from all disciplines.

“Graduates of general degrees often elect for further postgraduate education with the aim to specialise,” says Lally. “This practice increases in periods when the labour market is tight where people feel they may require additional certifications or specialised education beyond their general degree.”

Lally says many students choose “conversion postgraduate courses”, which are designed for individuals who hold a bachelor’s degree in a field unrelated to the one they wish to pursue at the postgraduate level.

“A surge in popularity of these postgraduate conversion courses is often observed in the aftermath of a significant disruption to a specific sector, leading to widespread unemployment within that industry,” he says.

“These programmes provide a pathway for students to transition into a new discipline, typically one that has high demand in the job market.”

Examples where specialised degrees are preferable include civil, mechanical, biomedical and manufacturing engineering, as well as, in the business world, accounting, economics, human resource management, marketing or risk management and insurance, Lally says.

Sarah Geraghty, director of student recruitment and outreach at University of Galway, says the college offers a range of general courses with well-trodden paths to more specialised fields.

[ ‘Early on, I knew that college was not for me’: The different routes to your career ]

“In our Bachelor of Science degree, students will study modules in areas such as biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics and will start to choose areas of specialisation – with a choice of over 20 pathways from anatomy to zoology – from the second year onwards,” she says.

“Similarly in engineering and in the Bachelor of Commerce, students have the opportunity during the early years of their study to explore their interests before committing to a particular career path.

“The joint-honours arts degree is probably the quintessential general degree as it offers students tremendous choice, choosing three subjects in first year from a portfolio of 24 available subjects.

“There are hundreds of potential subject combinations for the joint-honours arts degree and students really enjoy the freedom this affords.”

For other students at University of Galway, specialised courses provide “a fantastic roadmap” to a particular career, Geraghty says.

“For example, our four-year concurrent teaching degree, BA in Mathematics and Education, incorporates a teacher training qualification and opportunities for practical teaching experience,” she adds.

“Graduates are qualified mathematicians and are recognised by the Teaching Council of Ireland as qualified post-primary teachers of mathematics and applied mathematics.

“Students enrolling on our BSc in Podiatric Medicine will qualify after four years with a professional qualification (recognised by CORU) and ready to embark on a career in settings such as hospitals, sports clinics and GP practices.

“Typically about 40 per cent of students enrolling in first year in University of Galway will be enrolling on a more general degree which allows for specialisation later in the programme. This reflects the reality that many school-leavers are attracted to flexibility.”

Elaine Daly, careers consultant with Dublin City University Careers Service, says employers look at the relevance and transferability of the degree discipline combined with transversal skills.

“Studying a broader degree such as arts equips students with skills such as critical thinking, analytical thinking, research, communications, problem solving, all of which are essential in almost any industry a graduate might pursue on completion of their studies,” she says.

“If students are unsure of what career they wish to enter into, keeping their degree studies broad allows them to pursue further study in a more specialised area on completion of their initial undergraduate degree.”

Daly says many people don’t realise there are various different routes into many different career areas and, therefore, you are not limited to the discipline in which you do your undergraduate degree.

“There can be a common entry route for certain programmes. For example, science or engineering whereby in year one you cover a variety of modules before committing to a particular stream to then specialise in,” she adds.

Sigmar Recruitment Consultants chief executive Frank Farrelly says the pros of a specialised degree include the promise of a more targeted career path.

“While vacancies will always be subject to the economy at the time you graduate, there should be a well-beaten career path or the promise of careers in new areas like the green economy,” he says.

“A higher-earning opportunity usually follows a consistent career path, as it is typically rewarded with increments, compared to switchers who often must take a step back when changing careers.

“Another advantage is that you gain in-depth knowledge in a particular area. You can become a specialist. Many people are motivated and get satisfaction by becoming an expert in their chosen field.”

In terms of the drawbacks, Farrelly points out that a specialist could be more vulnerable to the changing landscape of the jobs market. “In the fast-moving world of work in which we live, your chosen career may be changed significantly or replaced by technology,” he says.

“In some sectors, the demand for specialised roles falls. An example is architects in the construction sector after the financial crisis. It did rebound but there can be lean years for specialists.

“A lack of flexibility and versatility can also be a problem if your chosen career is too specialised. The transferable skills may be enough to attract a premium.”

Away from the specialised path, Farrelly points to the increasing popularity of interdisciplinary degrees, which combine elements of two or more different disciplines.

These, he says, can be a good option for students who are interested in a particular field but also want to develop a broader skill set. “Learning new skills such as formulating arguments can be applied to many roles such as sales, client services, procurement and management,” he adds.

Sarah Carroll, career expert at jobs website Indeed, points out that because specialised degrees give graduates more in-depth knowledge in a specific field, this “means they might have higher negotiating power from the outset” when going for a job.

“More general degrees, however, provide potential for more versatility in a time where career changes have become more common,” she adds.

“Ultimately, your degree does not need to be a limiting factor on your career choice. If you have a broad degree you can always specialise through further study, while those with specific degrees can still change careers by demonstrating their transferable skills.”

Hays Ireland managing director Maureen Lynch says another consideration is that specialised courses often have strong ties with industries, providing students with networking opportunities, internships and direct exposure to their chosen fields.

However, she also points out that in more general courses students typically engage with a range of subjects or modules, spanning the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences and arts or business.

“This diversity exposes them to different ways of thinking, approaching problems and cultural perspectives,” she says.

“A more comprehensive and well-rounded education holds significant benefits for students during their formative years. One notable advantage of a well-rounded education is its contribution to holistic development.

“Students cannot only excel academically but broader courses help to mature graduates into well-rounded individuals who are well prepared for the workplace.”

A more general or broader degree, she adds, helps in the discovery of passions and interests. “Exposure to a diverse range of subjects allows students to explore different fields and identify areas of interest,” she says.

On specialised degrees, Lynch says the road is not without potential pitfalls. “Graduates can encounter limited career flexibility because their highly specific skill set may not easily translate to other industries or roles,” she says.

“Another consideration is the limited exposure to a broader range of subjects, which could hinder graduates from acquiring diverse knowledge and skills that may be valuable in a dynamic and more interconnected professional world.”