‘Stormy weather’: Biden skewers Trump at White House correspondents’ dinner

US president Joe Biden has shown no mercy to Donald Trump with a series of barbed jokes about his election rival, telling a gathering of Washington’s political and media elites: “I’m a grown man running against a six-year-old.”

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday night provided the ideal platform for Mr Biden to continue a recent run of taking the fight to Mr Trump with more aggressive rhetoric, cutting humour and personal insults.

As speculation about a debate between the two men intensifies, Mr Biden – wearing tuxedo and black tie – opened his roast with a direct but joking focus on Mr Trump, calling him “sleepy Don”, in reference to a nickname Mr Trump had given the president previously.

“The 2024 election is in full swing and yes, age is an issue,” noted Mr Biden (81). “I’m a grown man running against a six-year-old.”

READ MORE

The president also skewered Mr Trump over a recent speech in which he described the civil war battle at Gettysburg as “interesting, “vicious”, “horrible” and “beautiful”.

Mr Biden said: “Speaking of history, did you hear what Donald just said about a major civil war battle? ‘Gettysburg – wow!’ Trump’s speech was so embarrassing, the statute of Robert E Lee surrendered again.”

Mr Biden then made a reference to Trump’s falling out with his former vice-president, Mike Pence, who defied him over the 2020 election result. The president said: “Age is the only thing we have in common. My vice-president actually endorses me.” Vice-president Kamala Harris, sitting nearby on stage, laughed and applauded.

The president moved on to Mr Trump’s criminal trial in New York, where he is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels. Biden said: “Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it Stormy weather.”

And then he brought up Mr Trump’s new scheme to sell ‘God Bless the USA Bibles’ for $59.99. “Trump’s so desperate he started reading those Bibles he’s selling. Then he got to the first commandment: ‘You shall have no other gods before me.’ That’s when he put it down and said: ‘This book’s not for me’.”

Mr Biden also poked fun at his own age and delivered some one-liners at the expense of the media. “Some of you complained that I don’t take enough of your questions. No comment.”

The president also struck a serious note, urging the media to stayed focused on the implications of November’s election.

“I’m sincerely not asking you to take sides,” he said. “I’m asking you to rise up to the seriousness of the moment. Move past the horse race numbers and the gotcha moments, and the distractions, the sideshows that have come to dominate and sensationalise our politics and focus on what’s actually at stake.”

The jovial mood inside the room contrasted sharply with raucous demonstrations outside the Washington Hilton hotel.

Hundreds of protesters shouted “Shame on you!” at White House officials, journalists and celebrities as they arrived at the dinner, condemning Mr Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza and the media’s coverage of it.

Mr Biden’s speech, which lasted about 10 minutes, made no mention of the ongoing war or the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. – Guardian