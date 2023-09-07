UK return to EU Horizon programme significant boost for science research, says Irish universities

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Thursday that scientists in the UK can apply once again for grants from the €100 billion programme. Photograph: iStock

Irish universities and higher education figures say the UK’s return to EU’s Horizon science research programme is a positive develop which will boost research collaboration.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Thursday that scientists in the UK can apply once again for grants from the €100 billion programme.

Its membership of Horizon, which funds research projects tackling issues ranging from the climate crisis to terminal diseases, was agreed as part of the post-Brexit trade deal in 2020.

However, it was never ratified on foot of a row between the EU and the UK over Northern Ireland Brexit arrangements.

Irish research institutions collaborated extensively under EU research programmes in the past. Before Brexit it was estimated that there were more than 900 links between Irish and UK researchers under the Horizon programme alone.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris on Thursday described the move as a “highly positive development” which will facilitate closer research collaboration.

“Horizon Europe is the most important international research and innovation programme, providing funding and collaboration opportunities for researchers in the EU and a number of associated countries around the world,” he said.

“Once all necessary legal instruments are adopted, today’s announcement will further strengthen the EU, Ireland, and UK scientific communities and their ability to jointly tackle global issues, including climate change and the digital transition.”

He added that Ireland and the UK have long had deep links in the research, innovation and higher education sectors.

“Today’s announcement of the agreement in principle, which is subject to [European] Council approval processes, will be welcome news for researchers and innovators in reinforcing north-south and east-west collaborations on these islands.”

Prof Sinead Ryan, dean of research at Trinity College Dublin, also welcomed the news.

“This is a very positive development for researchers – not just in the UK, but around Europe, and here in Trinity. There are research links and collaborations with UK institutions in all our faculties. This agreement will enable researchers to work together to realise the full potential of those collaborations.”

Trinity’s provost Dr Linda Doyle, who chairs the League of European Research Universities (LERU), added that move paves the way for a bright future in research and innovation across Europe.

LERU has been lobbying for the UK’s association to Horizon on the basis that “research knows no boundaries” and international collaboration is fundamental to fostering innovation and societal impact.

“In LERU we are privileged to have UK universities within our network and understand the value that comes from our partnership with the UK,” she said.

“We hugely welcome the UK’s association with the EU as that now opens the way for renewed collaboration across the EU with the UK’s stellar research community.”

The group said it was confident the agreement will strengthen long-standing partnerships between European and UK research institutions, enable cross-border collaborations and leverage expertise to address global challenges such as climate change, health crises and digital transformation.