Student Hub email digest: Graduate outlook remains strong despite tech industry lay-offs

One of the big domestic news stories of the year so far: job lay-offs in the tech industry. We look at how it might impact graduates. Photograph: iStockphoto

Welome to the Student Hub email digest! The Irish Times recently published two supplements that might be of interest to final year students and to those entering their final year. The first supplement, titled Graduates in Ireland, may be of interest to students graduating this summer. The second, Online Learning and Further Education, may be of interest to anyone looking for a shorter course, perhaps to hone some skills, ahead of joining the workforce. In this edition of the Student Hub email digest we feature a selection of stories from each supplement.

We look at the financial steps you can take to make sure you are ready for the next steps as you enter the workforce. When in college we focus on the courses we study but we sometimes forget to consider the growing focus among employers and recruiters about the skills you have picked up along the way. These soft skills are often cited ahead of skills more traditionally associated with qualifications achieved at college. We take a look. The unpredictability of the future jobs market and the danger posed by robotics to the job security of human workers has long been a source of discussion – and at times even a point of humour. We look at how AI is impacting the jobs market. The Student Hub email digest will return in September.

Graduate outlook remains strong despite tech industry lay-offs: One of the big domestic news stories of the year so far: job lay-offs in the tech industry. It’s grim for those workers – but should we all be worried about the jobs outlook, and what does this mean for graduates?

The growing importance of soft skills: A third-level degree or further education of some kind is incredibly important when it comes to a person’s career trajectory. Increased knowledge and education almost always means increased opportunities. Shauna Bowers reports.

Navigating graduate recruitment programmes: Graduate recruitment programmes ramp up at this time of year. How do you get on one of them – and how can you be sure it’s right for you in the first place? Peter McGuire caught up with a top recruiter and two college career coaches to find out. Peter McGuire reports.

Planning ahead: Key financial considerations for graduates entering the workforce: For many, leaving college and entering the workforce marks the beginning of proper adult life, and with it the challenge of navigating previously far-off concerns like housing and pension plans.

So how important is it to be proficient in digital and tech skills? The World Economic Forum (WEF) has said digital technologies are reshaping the world of work and traditional jobs, writes Shauna Bowers.

Researching and exploring emerging industries: The unpredictability of the future jobs market and the danger posed by robotics to the job security of human workers has long been a source of discussion – and at times even a point of humour, writes Colin Gleeson.