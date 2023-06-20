Navigating graduate recruitment programmes: Quality over quantity

Graduate programmes tend to be quite structured, with graduates spending a certain amount of time learning about one aspect of the company before moving on to another area. Photograph: iStockphoto

Graduate recruitment programmes ramp up at this time of year. How do you get on one of them – and how can you be sure it’s right for you in the first place? We caught up with a top recruiter and two college career coaches to find out.

What is a graduate programme?

Graduate employers tend to be medium to large firms and they hire college graduates to come on board, where they will receive training about the business while at work. The programmes usually last for a year or two and involve training across different departments and operations.

Graduate recruiters are hiring students from all disciplines, irrespective of what they studied in their primary degree.

Sam McIlveen, managing director of StepStone Ireland, the parent company of IrishJobs.ie, points out that there is a cycle to graduate recruitment, with big employers advertising their programmes on IrishJobs in the spring and autumn.

Who is running them?

Traditionally, graduate recruitment programmes have been associated with larger firms, particularly the “big four” audit firms.

Today, a wider range of companies are hiring graduates through structured programmes, says Helen Vahey, career coach at TU Dublin.

“They are broader than they used to be; we now see engineering, infrastructure and transport and retail management firms running structured, two-year programmes.

“Nearly every sector, with the possible exception of creative arts, now runs these programmes.

“They need scale to make them worthwhile to run, as there is a lot of learning and development that takes place on them.”

What are the benefits of them?

Graduate programmes tend to be quite structured, with graduates spending a certain amount of time learning about one aspect of the company before moving on to another area.

“The structure really appeals to some students,” says Vahey.

“With this, there’s an element of continuity, and graduates rotate from one area to another, which gives them a chance to try different things. There is ongoing learning and mentorship, as well as buddy systems. If you stay beyond the programme, you may have a chance to advance within the organisation. And, at the end of some of the programmes, you may pick up a qualification.”

McIlveen agrees that graduate programmes can offer certain supports that entry-level roles do not.

“These include supports around networking, rotation, onboarding and more. But it all depends on what students are most comfortable with and even what sort of industry they’re looking to get into.”

And the downsides?

The structure and organisation of graduate programmes suits some but, for the same reasons, they’re not for everyone.

Vahey says that students can fall into the trap of thinking they’re the only option and that they’ve missed the boat if they don’t get one – but there are other options.

“Sometimes, an entry-level position [which doesn’t involve a graduate programme] may carry more responsibility and you may have more chance to carve out your own role,” says Edel Kearney, a career coach at TU Dublin, who works closely with Vahey.

“The downside can be the competitiveness of them and that can add pressure to final-year students.”

How do I know if they’re for me?

“When we work with students on career motivation, we discuss their values, interests, personality and skills, what works for them and what would be a good fit in terms of jobs and careers,” says Kearney.

“Some students would prefer a more laid-back approach [than you might find on a graduate programme], so understanding yourself and knowing what is a good fit for you will help you decide.”

Okay, they’re for me – but how do I choose the right one?

“To figure out whether a graduate recruitment programme is right for them, graduates should learn all they can about their future employer and the different graduate programmes available in their preferred industry,” says McIlveen.

“Where possible, attend employment fairs, look up company posts on social media, read up on their values and mission statement and read about them in the media. Ideally, reach out to current employees or former graduates who have already completed the programme.

“Sometimes, when advertising their programme, the employers will invite former graduates to speak to future graduates about their experience. All of this will help to form an opinion and a sense of which graduate recruitment programme is the right fit.”

How can I begin my application?

Vahey advises potential applicants to consider, in the first instance, what their values, interests, personality and skills are, and whether they make them a good fit for the organisation in question.

“Talk to people who work in the organisation, do your research and get as much information as you can, as applications do take time and effort to do right. Consider the specifics of what is being offered, what your role would be, what the culture of the organisation is like and whether it meets your needs.”

Kearney recommends, when applying, to know what the organisation is looking for and what they ask in interview, before tailoring your application appropriately – all while considering whether they’re the right fit for you. But an application can take time to put together, so she says it’s a good idea to start early.

How does the application work, and what makes a strong application?

“There’s often an application form and, sometimes, a CV and cover letter,” says Vahey.

“The common thread is that employers want to know why you are applying for this job, so the more you can show your motivation, energy and enthusiasm, the stronger your application will be.

“Think of what may be of particular interest to you within the organisation in question: maybe they launched a new product, or they lead in a particular area of technology. If nothing interests you about them, maybe you [should] consider whether to apply for them.”

McIlveen says that a good CV is a must and can be the difference between getting the role or not.

“A job description is a wish list for the employer; you want to try to match this as much as possible. Use their terms for descriptions and try to put yours in the same order too. This will make you look like an ideal match.

“It is also really important to accompany your CV with a strong cover letter. If the job you are applying for is in the construction industry, show in your cover letter how you are suited and why you are interested in working in the construction industry. Name the company you are applying [for], so the application is targeted and does not look generic. Employers like to see keen interest from candidates in working for their company.”

Vahey advises applicants to link what they learned on their degree to the company. This may be, for instance, that you were involved in a club or society and you organised events, or that you led a team of people on a class project – but the key is to show you can apply it to the job you’re going for.

What about the interview?

Interviews by Zoom or Teams were popular during the pandemic, but McIlveen says that more employers are holding them in person again.

“This benefits both potential hires and employers, since jobseekers can get a better sense of the organisational culture and the office space in which they will be working some or most of the time, while employers can get a better sense of how the person will fit into the team as a whole,” he says.

“A few key tips for graduates at the interview stage include arriving at least 15 minutes early, to get used to your surroundings. Dress smartly and greet each hiring team member with a smile and a handshake. When answering questions, take a moment to absorb the information in each question and answer calmly and clearly. Whenever possible, give an example of how your skills, experience or qualifications helped a previous employer. Remember the job description and keep your answers as closely tailored to it as possible.”

How many should I apply for?

Quality over quantity, says Vahey.

“If you apply for too many, you risk sending in less finessed applications everywhere. As it can be a two- or three-step process to get the offer, including interviews and assessment, it’s better not to apply for everything.”

What if I don’t do a graduate programme?

“Not everyone starts their career with a graduate programme,” says McIlveen. “There are many entry-level roles which might suit graduates just as well. There is no right or wrong way to start your career journey.”