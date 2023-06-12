‘Students will feel a weight off their shoulders’: Reaction to today’s Leaving Cert maths paper 2

* More than 100,000 students are completing day four of the State exams

* Leaving Cert: The reaction to maths paper 2 (9.30-12pm) is mostly positive; Irish paper 1 (2-4.20pm) is up next

* Junior Cycle: science (9.30-11.30am) and business studies (1.30-3.30pm)

Teacher reaction: ‘Students will certainly feel a weight lifted off their shoulders’

Verdict on LC Maths Higher Level Paper 2

Studyclix subject expert Stephen Begley, Maths teacher at Dundalk Grammar School, Louth, said.

After a rocky start for many with paper 1, today’s maths paper 2 was a “fair, doable and well-set exam” which gave students lots of opportunity to showcase their knowledge of the typical paper 2 topics, according to Stephen Begley, Maths teacher at Dundalk Grammar School, Louth.

“The usual suspects of probability, statistics, trigonometry, co-ordinate geometry and geometry appeared in well guided and well prompted questions. Students will certainly feel a weight lifted off their shoulders after what was a very fair paper,” said Begley, a subject expert with website Studyclix.

He said the short questions each spanned a single topic and were certainly generous in what they asked.

“The questions were clear, direct, and very workable. Students would have been content with these and would have certainly built up their confidence throughout the paper as they made their way on to the long questions in Section B,” he said.

Given the choice due to this year’s amendments, he said students had to complete three of the four long questions in Section B contexts and applications.

“The first was a generous trigonometry question which covered their knowledge of triangles, trigonometric functions and a little touch of calculus, a delight for any higher level student,” he said.

“Most students would have been happy to work on this approachable and ‘straight-up’ question. Next was the traditional statistics & probability style question, which for those who prepared who this topic would have been thrilled to see.”

He said question 9 – which saw a mixture of area & volume, trigonometry and the circle – was a “very approachable question”.

The area & volume and orobability question was a “very workable section” and he said students could have certainly played to their strengths given the choice offered to them.

“Those who prepared the usual paper 2 topics would have certainly been very content with the paper,” he said. “Overall, the examiner offered the students a good deal of choice in a very decent set of questions. While of course elements of challenge appeared in parts, much of the paper was encouraging, straightforward and very fair.”

Glib Shargorodskyi, Fiontan Elmiger, Tara Walsh and Amelia O’Brien, Leaving Cert students at Sutton Park School, Howth, discuss their exams last week. Photograph: Alan Betson

‘Kinda ok’ ... “easy” ... “a breeze”

It sounds like maths paper 2 was an improvement on Friday, if social media is anything to go by.

We’ll have some expert reaction shortly.

Maths paper 2 was kinda ok but I couldn’t focus during the entire weekend, felt sick this morning

I did what I can do under that kind of mindset after confidence being utterly ruined by paper1

I just hope SEC would consider this factor while marking paper 2 — GarleanPeasant (@carbuncle_eater) June 12, 2023

maths paper 2 was so great omg i’m so happy, irish next though😨 — kie (@pharbecue) June 12, 2023

maths paper 2 was a breeeeeeeze — kate ❀ (@youwereshy) June 12, 2023

First look: Leaving Cert maths paper 2

You can view today’s Leaving Cert maths paper 2 here.

We’ll have reaction shortly.

– Higher level:

– Ordinary level:

Fallout over Leaving Cert maths paper 1 continues

As we covered here on Friday, many students found Leaving Cert maths paper 1 exceptionally challenging and upsetting:

Easily the hardest exam I’ve ever done lmao. Was going for a H1 now I have to get 100% in paper 2 not too fail the entire Leaving Cert lmao — Kieran🇰🇷🐯 (@thfckizza) June 9, 2023

That paper 1 maths had to be a prank or we are all going to fail — Fionnster FIONNSTER FIONNSTER (@Fionngoc) June 9, 2023

Others felt the paper was unfair to students and didn’t bear much reflection to previous exams ...

Have done every maths paper 1 from the last 8 years and absolutely none were as hard as that. Last year got an easy test and got on well and we’ve paid the price. — c (@1205728299493A) June 9, 2023

On foot of this, we asked the State Examinations Commission (SEC) for a comment on the process around how the exam was set.

It said the format of the exam has not changed this year:

“Other than the notified adjustments, the Leaving Certificate Higher Level Mathematics Paper 1 was of the same format, structure and style as previous Leaving Certificate Higher level Mathematics papers,” it said in a statement.

It also pointed out that commentary and correspondence will be considered when the marking scheme for the exam is finalised:

“Such correspondence is brought to the attention of the chief examiner and is considered in the refinement of the draft marking scheme. The approach taken by the SEC to the development of the final marking schemes ensures consistency in the marking and fairness to candidates. The final marking scheme will be published, as will the marking schemes in all other subjects, after the issue of the Leaving Certificate results.”

It added that the exam paper was developed through a “rigorous development process”.

“Those involved are experts in the subject who are also experienced teachers. As part of the normal paper development process, the mathematics papers were reviewed by subject experts before they were finalised in order to assess their suitability, the appropriateness of how they assess various learning outcomes as set out in the specification, the clarity of language in them and the demand they present.”