Leaving Cert maths paper 2: ‘Fair, doable and well-set’

Students had lots of opportunity to showcase their knowledge on a “fair, doable and well-set” higher-level maths paper two, a maths teacher has said.

“After a rocky start for many with paper one, maths paper two saw a fair, doable and well-set exam giving students lots of opportunity to showcase their knowledge of the typical topics,” said Stephen Begley, Studyclix subject expert and a maths teacher at Dundalk Grammar School.

“The usual suspects of probability, statistics, trigonometry, co-ordinate geometry and geometry appeared in well guided and well prompted questions. Students will certainly feel a weight lifted off their shoulders after what was a very fair paper.

The short questions each spanned a single topic, Mr Begley said.

“Probability, trigonometry, co-ordinate geometry of the line and the circle, statistics and geometry boasted a short question each and were certainly generous in what they asked. The questions were clear, direct, and very workable. Students would have been content with these and would have certainly built up their confidence throughout the paper as they made their way on to the long questions in section B.”

Most students would have been happy to work with a “generous” trigonometry question which covered knowledge of triangles, trigonometric functions and a little touch of calculus, Mr Begley said, while those who prepared for the statistics and probability-style question would have been thrilled to see it.

“After what was a rocky start with Paper one for some, this morning’s Paper two made a U-turn on the challenge posed to students on Friday,” Mr Begley said.

“Those who prepared the usual paper two topics would have certainly been very content with the paper. While of course elements of challenge appeared in parts, much of the paper was encouraging, straightforward and very fair.”

