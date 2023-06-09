Reaction to today’s Junior Cycle and Leaving Cert exams

* Some 135,000 students have started day three of the State exams

* Leaving Cert: Geography is on first (9.30-12.20pm), while maths paper 1 (2-4.30pm) is due in the afternoon

* Junior Cycle: History finished earlier (9.30-11.30am), followed by maths in the afternoon (1.30-3.30pm)

First look: Leaving Cert geography

The geography paper for Leaving Cert students has just landed.

Anyone intimately familiar with the topography of Co Cavan may have been at an advantage: the drumlins and lakes feature in the higher and ordinary level papers.

Check out higher level paper below. We’ll have reaction shortly.

Part one:

Part two:

If the exams aren’t going well, take some solace in this...

Sean Defoe, Newstalk’s political correspondent, asked Twitter users for their Leaving Cert disaster stories. Some of the responses are priceless:

My results were the disaster but I did delight in giving this to my first American employer as proof I had completed High School. pic.twitter.com/8ugAjJPwGE — Phonic Underground (@fi_fry) June 7, 2023

Mine was when Boland didn’t come up on the English paper! … wrote her anyway 🤣👏🏻 still got a C1. Anything is possible https://t.co/mrvaWw4MbB — Shóna Rochford (@RochfordShona) June 8, 2023