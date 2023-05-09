Important dates for 2023 CAO applications

Leaving Certificate students and all other CAO applicants are advised to check both the State Examinations Commission (examinations.ie) and CAO.ie websites for updates. Photograph: iStock

Late April: Results are released for UL and mature applicants who sat the Hpat undergraduate medical entry aptitude test in February.

May 1st (5pm): Closing date for late CAO applications. After this, no further applications will be accepted for the 2023 academic year.

May 5th: The CAO change-of-mind facility opens, which enables applicants to amend, or list for the first time, their course choices. Candidates get a statement of application record online in the correspondence section of their CAO account, before the end of May, listing all details supplied by applicants to date. Applicants must inform the CAO immediately if they do not receive this record, or if there are any errors on this form.

June 7th: Leaving Certificate written examinations begin and will continue until late June. On the day of the last Leaving Cert written paper, applicants under 23 who sat the Hpat test in February receive results to enable them to factor these marks into their final consideration of course choices before July 1st CAO deadline.

July 1st (5pm): Final date for any amendments to course choices and order of preference on all CAO applications for entry to college in September 2023. Most current year Leaving Cert applicants make their final course choice decisions/amendments during this “Change of Mind” period in May-June each year. Initial CAO offers during first week of July: The CAO makes about 6,000 offers to mature (over-23) applicants, and to applicants who accepted and then deferred college offers of places in 2022. These offers are made online only at cao.ie and remain open for about a week. Mature and deferred applicants who may be away from home should ensure any offer in early July is dealt with, as offers lapse if not accepted within the specified time period.

July 22nd (5pm): An exceptional closing date for registered third-level students who wish to drop out of their current college programme and re-apply for a new list of course choices through the CAO (€60 fee).

Round zero offers, early August 2023: More than 4,000 places on courses are offered to applicants presenting further education (FE) awards and to an additional cohort of mature applicants. Applicants for graduate medicine are also offered places in this round. Offers are open for about one week.

Mid/Late-August: The State Examinations Commission delivers 2023 Leaving Cert results to more than 730 second-level schools, and makes them available through a secure online service at examinations.ie from noon. Full analysis of the results will be provided in supplement in The Irish Times. Immediately following the release of Leaving Cert results an application to view scripts can be made online only on the SEC Student Portal. Students will also have access to the component marks of their various scripts at this time.

Within days: The CAO releases round one offers to candidates online. Minimum points required for entry to each course will be available on the CAO website at that time and are printed in full in The Irish Times Round One Offers supplement on that date.

Shortly afterwards: Leaving Cert students who are unhappy with a grade they received and wish to view their marked exam scripts may do so online. There is no charge for viewing your marked exam scripts.

Shortly afterwards: Students who wish to appeal the result in one or more Leaving Cert subjects can apply online through the SEC Student Portal to do so between these dates.

Within a few days of round one CAO offers: Closing date for receipt of acceptance of CAO round one offers.

A few days later: The CAO makes round two offers available to applicants online. The minimum points required for entry to each course are released on the CAO website on that date.

A few days later: Closing date for receipt of acceptance of CAO round two offers.

As soon as possible : Results of Leaving Cert appeals released by the SEC by this date. Final offers of places by the CAO will be made in the days following the release of appeal results by the SEC. The exact dates for the release of this year’s Leaving Cert results and the subsequent CAO offers, and all that follows, have not as yet been determined. The Irish Times will update these details online when these dates have been confirmed.

NOTE: The arrival of a physical letter from the CAO in the month of May outlining all details held by them relating to the applicant or an offer notice by post in July or August are now things of the past. All notices are sent directly to the applicant’s account within the CAO website www.cao.ie.

The date for the release of this year’s Leaving Cert results has not yet been settled. Until it is, all the related CAO round one offer dates will not be known.

