‘Teaching is an expression of self’: 10 reasons why I’m a teacher

Teaching demands an ability and skill to think on your feet and be responsive to the many challenges and opportunities as they arise throughout the school day. Photograph: iStock

Teaching is, paradoxically, one of the most intellectually, physically and emotionally challenging and rewarding professions. It is dynamic, underpinned by an air of anticipation about what is to come and excitement about the limitless possibilities for teachers and their pupils/students. Teaching demands the ability and skill to think on your feet and be responsive to the many challenges and opportunities as they arise throughout the school day.

If you are considering teaching as a career, here are my top 10 (non-exhaustive) reasons to become a teacher.

1 Make a difference

In research we often hear the importance of “one good teacher” in inspiring, motivating and, most importantly of all, encouraging pupils and students to follow their dreams and to reach their fullest potential. The teaching profession proffers genuinely meaningful opportunities to make a difference in young people’s lives. The lifelong impact of making such a positive difference in the life of a child or young person cannot be overstated.

2 You can inspire

Pupils and students come to the classroom with their hopes, dreams and aspirations. The role of a teacher is to encourage, support and inspire self-belief and self-confidence in pupils/students to guide them on a path to realise their purpose and to go on to inspire those who they connect with in their own daily lives. Teaching also affords an opportunity to confront challenges and inspire change within our schools and in our wider communities and society. We do this by encouraging and inspiring active citizenship among the children and young people we meet throughout our careers.

3 Express your creativity

Teaching is, in and of itself, a creative act. Working with children and young people offers limitless possibilities for teachers to express their own creativity in order to nurture creativity, innovation and, indeed, entrepreneurship among students. Teaching provides an opportunity to think outside the box, overcome complex challenges and push the boundaries of what is possible.

4 Help others

Education is deeply embedded within an ethic of care, empathy and compassion. Indeed, without such an ethic, the work of teaching and learning in the classroom cannot be undertaken. Helping our children and young people flourish and thrive in their school lives and beyond is at the core of the work undertaken by teachers. It is, perhaps, one of the most fulfilling, yet at times, challenging, aspects of being a teacher.

Teachers are critical partners in building the relational to support teaching and learning in school. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA

5 Express your passions

Teaching is an expression of self. As a teacher, you bring the skills and competencies you learn in initial teacher education into the classroom and you also bring who you are as an individual: your passions, talents and unique interests. Working as a teacher offers an opportunity to express yourself in how you approach your teaching and interact with your pupils and students. Hence, no two teachers are the same and nor should they be. It is within this unique expression of teacher self and passion that students learn about their unique passions, talents and skills.

6 Build relationships

If you are the type of person who enjoys working with people and building relationships then teaching is the profession for you. Education is deeply embedded within the complex web of the relational. This includes the relationship between a teacher and young people in the classroom, as well as those within and across the wider school community including with colleagues (teachers and Special Needs Assistants), school leadership, parents, external agencies supporting children and young people and with the wider community of teachers. Teachers are critical partners in building the relational to support teaching and learning in school.

7 Co-create learning

While one of the primary roles of the teacher is to teach the curriculum, learning is a collaborative process undertaken by members of the classroom including teachers, SNAs and pupils/students.

Teachers work within the team of a school, but also across networks of teams who are there to support the work of a school or to meet a specific challenge or need

As a teacher, you have a unique opportunity to engage with your pupils to co-create a learning environment whereby all learners have the opportunity to engage in an inclusive manner and where all voices are valued, listened to and acted upon. Co-creating learning facilitates a more democratic and meaningful engagement with pupils/students in the classroom.

8 Be a team member

Collaboration within education has never been so important, particularly when working to support learners who may have additional learner needs, or who may be going through a particularly challenging time. Teachers work within the team of a school, but also across networks of teams who are there to support the work of a school or to meet a specific challenge or need. Teamwork enhances the work undertaken within a school, significantly contributing to a more positive teaching and learning experience for teachers and the pupils they teach.

9 Be a change maker

Teaching proffers limitless possibilities to interrogate contemporary and challenging issues facing our societies (such as climate change, the use of technologies etc) and to respond in a really dynamic and creative way. As teachers, we constantly introduce our pupils to new and innovative ways of understanding and engaging with the world. Such approaches to our teaching have transformative possibilities for cross-pollinating into our wider communities.

10 Develop your leadership skills

Leadership begins with students in the classroom as the teacher leads them through their learning journeys. As you progress through your career, there are many other opportunities to apply leadership skills within the classroom and beyond ranging from engaging in co-curricular activities to more formal leadership roles. Continuous professional development can also afford the possibility to develop and explore your interests while also offering opportunities to lead change. Education is never static.