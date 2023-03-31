The latest version of the AI chatbot - GPT-4 - is prompting academics to review how they assess students amid cheating concerns.

Welcome to this week’s edition of the Student Hub email digest. Among the stories featured in this issue: Carl O’Brien examines the challenges and opportunities created by AI chatbots and how the technology could well prompt a potentially huge shift in teaching and learning; We have the latest on the lifting of the eviction ban; A third of college staff from minority groups say their contributions have been minimised based on race or ethnicity; We have a report from this week’s protest at Leinster House over what protesters call a ‘broken’ policy on Irish; Have you ever wondered what your consumer rights are? Conor Pope explains what you are, and are not, entitled to.

‘ChatGPT dropped like a bomb’: AI chatbot rocked universities. Now, some are rushing to embrace it: The latest version of the AI chatbot - GPT-4 - is prompting academics to review how they assess students amid cheating concerns. It may prompt a huge shift in teaching and learning.

Eviction ban: ‘Horror movie’ for tenants as thousands face possible eviction from tomorrow: Housing charities have urged tenants facing eviction from next week to check the validity of any notice of termination but warned there may be no option but to enter emergency accommodation.

Jennifer Aniston: ‘There’s a whole generation of kids who find Friends offensive’: “A whole generation of kids” now finds Friends offensive, said Jennifer Aniston, the actor who made her name in the smash-hit 1990s sitcom.

Prejudice, unconscious bias, microaggressions: racism takes many forms in higher education: A third of college staff from minority groups say their contributions have been minimised based on their race or ethnicity.

Inside Shopify: How a tech giant quietly axed a wave of Irish workers: When John was reassured by management at the $56 billion (€51.6 billion) valued tech company Shopify that no more workers would be laid off after 10 per cent of staff worldwide were let go last summer, he believed them.

Hundreds protest over ‘broken’ education policy on Irish language: Hundreds of students, teachers and parents gathered outside Leinster House on Wednesday to call for a comprehensive policy for the Irish language in the education system.

Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+: 10 of the best new shows to watch in April: Dead Ringers, Transatlantic, Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker, Citadel, The Diplomat, and season two of Sweet Tooth.

‘I’m a Lego artist. People say your work can’t possibly be art because it’s Lego, but art is art’: People always ask, “How many times have you stepped on a Lego piece?” I can truly say that the answer is never. I’m a freelance Lego brick artist and I’m highly organised with my craft.

Takeaway review: These Palestinian flatbreads just might be better than any pizza: Zaatar opened last July, the most recent opening from Palestinian owner Adnan Shabab. He arrived in Ireland 25-years-ago, opened East Café in 2002, established a cash and carry business and opened Umi Falafel on Dame Street in 2013.

Press Ombudsman says dominance of global social media companies a threat to Irish print media: Susan McKay says there was a two-fold increase in complaints during the pandemic, particularly over the coverage of Covid-19.

Your consumer rights explained: what you are, and are not, entitled to: Knowledge is power and the more of it you possess when it comes to the rights you have and do not have as a consumer the more empowered you will be when dealing with retailers and service providers, especially when things go wrong.