A protest against asylum seekers being housed at a former ESB office. Such protests are becoming more common and the Government has yet to figure out what to do to ally fears. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Welcome to this week’s edition of the Student Hub weekly email digest! In this bank holiday weekend edition Jennifer O’Connell asks why the Government perpetuating tropes about single male asylum seekers, Eoin Burke-Kennedy writes about how the twin-track nature of the Irish economy is being used as ammunition by dark forces; Rhasidat Adeleke rips up track to break Irish 400m and more...

Why is the Government perpetuating tropes about single male asylum seekers? The ‘military-age men’ idea is a well-worn trope of right-wing rhetoric, and our politicians have fallen into the dangerous trap of reinforcing it.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said those protesting about accommodating asylum seekers in their locality should direct such frustration and anger at the Government, who have “the capacity to change things for people”.

Ireland’s economic divide providing a lit match for far right: The Irish economy is like a dog barking and wagging its tail at the same time. It’s hard to know which end to believe.

RTÉ's Liveline tops list for most complaints to broadcasting authority: RTÉ'S Liveline was the show most complained about last year to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI), although none of the gripes raised by listeners about Joe Duffy’s programme have so far been upheld.

Rhasidat Adeleke rips up track to break Irish 400m indoor record of 21 years: Rarely if ever are records broken like this, Rhasidat Adeleke utterly ripping up two laps of the banked track to improve by over a second the Irish indoor 400 metres record, which had stood for 21 years. And she clearly enjoyed doing it.

‘Bíonn tú ag úsáid do chuid samhlaíochta agus tú ag éisteacht le scéal’: An áit a mbíonn an scéalaíocht, bíonn an Fhiannaíocht agus an rianaíocht,” a deir an seanfhocal. Agus is fíor sin. Labhair Tuarascáil le Máirín Mhic Lochlainn, scéalaí as Conamara a ceapadh mar Ealaíontóir Cónaithe Scéalaíochta in Ollscoil na Gaillimhe an mhaidin chéanna a fógraíodh na ainmniúcháin na nOscar.

Sinn Féin would compensate families wrongly charged for nursing home care - Mary Lou McDonald: Sinn Féin would compensate residents and their families who were wrongly charged for nursing home care, its party leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Russia unwittingly becomes the largest donor of tanks to Ukraine: The first task is to wipe off or cover up the Z, says Anatoly (44), of the call sign infamously daubed on Russian hardware involved in the war in Ukraine. “We don’t want friendly fire later on.” Then the mechanics get to work.

The racism that has always lurked within the Irish has been exposed: The Jesuit, sociologist, and social justice activist Fr Micheál Mac Gréil, who died last month, caused a stir in 1977 with the publication of his book Prejudice and Tolerance in Ireland.

Britain’s global disappearing act is poised to take next step: In a major strategic appraisal of February 1970, Sinn Féin surveyed the dramatic slide in Britain’s global fortunes and concluded that there had never been a better time to make the final push for a united Ireland.