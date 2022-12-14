Irish-medium schools perform strongly

Children from five Gaelscoileanna in south Dublin protesting at the Dáil in November about the lack of a Gaelcholáiste secondary option for them in their area. Photograph: Alan Betson

One recurring feature of the annually published feeder schools data set is the consistently high proportion of Irish-language schools that rank prominently at the upper end of the tables.

The top mixed feeder school table shows the greatest representation of Irish-medium schools, highlighting perhaps a dual benefit of mixed education and Irish-medium education. Of the 28 schools listed, 10, or more than a third, teach through the medium of Irish. Of the top 10 schools listed, five are private fee-paying English-medium schools, just one is a non-fee paying English-medium school, and four are Irish-medium schools.

Gaelcholáiste na Mara (An tInbhear Mór) tops the list, while Coláiste Íosagáin and Coláiste Eoin (An Charraig Dhubh) and Coláiste Pobal Osraí (Cill Chainnigh) also feature in the top 10 listed schools. Coláiste Chillian (Cluain Dolcáin), Meánscoil San Nioclás (Dún Garbhán), Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, Gaelcholáiste Phort Láirge, Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí and Coláiste Choilm (Baile an Chollaigh) also feature on the table.

Provision remains one of the biggest barriers to secondary-level Irish-medium education. Out of 728 post-primary schools in Ireland, only 50 are Gaelcholáistí.

Seven counties have no Irish-medium post-primary school provision at all and it should therefore be no surprise that just over a third (1,688) of the 4,723 pupils in sixth class in Gaelscoileanna in June 2020 transitioned to a Gaelcholáiste, while the majority enrolled in English-medium schools.

While schools located in more affluent areas will have a similar social class profile to their neighbouring fee-paying schools, it is worth noting that low availability of second-level Irish-medium schools means many students travel long distances to attend a Gaelcholáiste and will not always fit neatly into that social cohort.

So why do parents and students choose Irish-medium secondary education? Many schools were founded with the goal of preserving and promoting the Irish language and research shows that the benefits of bilingual education can include improved cognitive, linguistic and problem-solving skills as well as better academic performance.

A wide range of employment opportunities are available for those with Irish in the public and private sectors - across the areas of business, culture and heritage, media, translation and education.

The provision of secondary-level Irish-medium education has long been left up to campaign groups, parent bodies and language activists across the country, and until the demand for Irish-medium schooling is met, grassroots campaigning is likely to continue.