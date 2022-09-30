Cuts to third-level fees do not apply to students at private colleges — Harris: Thousands of students attending private third-level colleges will be excluded from cuts to college fees or improvements to grants announced in this week’s budget.

Through a Glass, Berkeley – Frank McNally on eccentric English pronunciations: As you may have heard by now, some students in Trinity College are campaigning to change the name of Berkeley Library in protest at the eponymous bishop’s ownership of slaves. But in one way, at least, they have changed it already.

Mná a chuir cos i dtaca nuair a b’fhusa géilleadh: Sa réamhrá ar chnuasach nua filíochta le hÁine Uí Fhoghlú luaitear leithéidí Ghráinne Ní Mháille, an Chúntaois Markievicz agus an Bhanraíon Méadhbh ar dhornán beag ban sa stair a chuimhnítear orthu nuair a iarrtar ainmneacha ban eisceachtiúil na hÉireann a lua.

The Old Man: For Jeff Bridges, finally free of The Big Lebowski, this thriller feels like the start of something new: They weren’t joking when they called Jeff Bridges’ new Disney+ thriller The Old Man.

Michael Harding: Flinging scurrilous lies across the county boundary is an ancient Irish pastime: The General said that he had bother with his gas recently. I thought he was talking about his stomach again.

Kathy Sheridan: Brace yourselves for where Giorgia Meloni and Italy end up: The Italian election is about to usher in what is commonly being described as the most right-wing government since Mussolini. However, things may be a little more cheerful than they seem.

Trinity College Dublin to end grouping of students by degree grade at graduation ceremonies: Trinity College Dublin (TCD) is to end its long-standing tradition of grouping students at graduation ceremonies by the degree grade they achieved.

Maynooth University terminates construction of new student centre project: Maynooth University has “terminated” construction of a new student centre project due to rising costs, the third level institution has announced.

Some 1,500 cases of cheating, plagiarism or use of ‘essay mills’ reported at Irish universities in last three years: At least 1,500 students at Irish universities have been reported for exam cheating, plagiarism, or the use of so-called “essay mills” over the past three years.