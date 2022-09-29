Students at private colleges to be ‘excluded’ from cuts to fees

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris pictured during a Budget press conference on Thursday. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Thousands of students attending private third level colleges will be excluded from cuts to college fees or improvements to grants announced in this week’s Budget.

About 20,000 students attend private higher education institutions, which include Griffith College, Hibernia and Dublin Business School. This is equivalent to between 10-12 per cent of the higher education population.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris confirmed details of a cost-of-living support package on Thursday which include a €1,000 cut to student contribution charge and increases in grant support.

However, he confirmed that these measures do not apply to students attending private colleges, or international students from outside the EU attending Irish higher education institutions.

Mr Harris said a different fee system applies to private colleges and he wanted to have “really good conversation” next year about the potential of designating private colleges in a way that could open up access to State-funded grants for students.

David Carpenter, chief executive of Hibernia College and chair of the Higher Education Colleges Association, said that, while private colleges looked forward to future engagement, the exclusion of its students from supports this year amounted to “discrimination”.

“These are not elite students,” he said. “They are drawn from all sectors of Irish society. Many are taking out bank or credit union loans to to study. They also need support.”

Claire Aston, a schools liaison officer with Griffith College, added that many students were from low income families and had worked extremely hard to fund their tuition fees for their chosen course.

“At a time of unprecedented spending by the Government, it is bitterly disappointing that Minister Harris and his department have chosen to discriminate against young Irish third level students due to their choice of course and institution.”

Meanwhile, Mr Harris has provided a more detailed breakdown of grant support and fee reductions for students attending publicly-funded higher education institutions.

For the estimated 50,000 students in receipt of Susi maintenance grants, every recipient will receive a double payment before Christmas. These payments are worth between €56 and €679, depending on the level of grant.

In addition, Susi grants will increase permanently in January 2023 by between 10-14 per cent.

Mr Harris said these measures, when combined, would see some students receive up to €1,000 more in the current academic year.

In addition, he confirmed details of a once-off €1,000 reduction in the undergraduate student contribution fee for higher education students who are required to pay €3,000 student contribution charge.

There is also a once-off increase of €1,000 to support postgraduate students who meet the eligibility criteria for a postgraduate fee contribution grant, increasing from €3,500 to €4,500.

PhD students in receipt of awards from the Science Foundation Ireland or the Irish Research Council will see their stipend increase by €500.

When asked if once-off measures would be reversed next year, he said the Government is moving to secure permanent reductions in the student contribution charge.

He said there will be an increase in the income limit for the 50 per cent student contribution grant — worth €1,500 — from €55,240 to €62,000 from September 2023 onwards.

In addition, families on incomes between €62,000 and €100,000 will be entitled to a €500 grant to the student contribution charge from next September.

These two measures, he said, will benefit an estimated 50,000 families who will receive support under the student grant scheme for the first time.

It will mean that in excess of 60 per cent of students at higher education in the next academic year will receive some form of support with costs.