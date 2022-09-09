How do I find student accommodation during a rental crisis?

The words rental accommodation are rarely uttered these days without the word ‘crisis’ coming after them. Finding accommodation as a student has not been easy for many years but it has become increasingly difficult in recent years.

While the supply of student accommodation not being close to matching demand is a major issue in and of itself, the cost of the existing student accommodation on the market remains out of reach for many, leaving them with few options.

A recent study by researchers at NUI Galway found that the cost of purpose-built student accommodation is a barrier to participation in third-level education.

Professor Padraic Kenna at the Centre for Housing Law, Rights and Policy, NUI Galway said: “It is a surprising finding that rents for university provided purpose-built student accommodation are so high in Ireland. These could rise even further due to current development costs. Without a capital subsidy to the university providers, it will be increasingly difficult to provide affordable new student accommodation.”

In an effort to combat this, many academic institutions have their own accommodation advisory service, where students can contact them directly and explain their specific circumstance and receive advice tailored to their particular scenario.

Meanwhile, we have put together a guide on the various accommodation options available to young people as they begin their third-level academic careers:

Campus accommodation

Perhaps the most desirable, and certainly one of the most convenient options, is on campus accommodation provided by the academic institution. On campus accommodation can vary greatly across the country, in terms of quantity and quality. Some institutions reserve a certain portion of on campus accommodation for first year students, while others prioritise final year students who may benefit from proximity to the library, laboratories and other resources.

At NUI Galway for example, prospective students, that is those that believe they may wind up attending NUI Galway that September, must sign up for accommodation in February, when a small deposit will be taken. There is also a waitlist at this time as many students may wind up attending a different institution and may not wind up in Galway at all following offers later that year. Students and their families can get their deposits refunded should they no longer need accommodation in Galway.

Similarly at UCD, a waitlist opens in April of each year, with students moving up or off the waitlist entirely when offers emerge. Contrastingly, at Trinity College Dublin, incoming first year students apply for accommodation once they have received their college offer, where they write a personal statement to decide if they will be a good fit for the designated first year accommodation in Dartry, and then to help assign them suitable housemates.

Colleges and universities are aware of the accommodation crisis and are constantly trying to increase the supply of on campus accommodation. However this is a slow process and demand consistently outweighs supply, which may push students to pursue other options. As this kind of accommodation is specifically tailored towards students, it generally has the advantage of the lease lasting just for the academic year, so there is no need to pay or try and sublet during the summer months.

Private student accommodation

Over the last number of years, many private student accommodation facilities run by companies such as Aparto, UniNest and Mezzino have opened their doors across the country. Depending on the company this kind of accommodation can vary when it comes the supply of facilities and services, but most offer ensuite rooms in a shared, fully furnished apartment.

The buildings tend to offer an on-site concierge, and other benefits such as games rooms, gyms and cinemas. Rooms are among the more expensive offerings geared towards students - for example, a ground floor ensuite room at Aparto’s Binary Hub in the Liberties in Dublin costs €256 a week, over €1,000 a month, while a ground floor “classic en suite” at Galway’s The Westwood accommodation costs €208 a week, with an additional charge of €16.50 each week for utilities, amounting to over €900 a month.

This kind of accommodation also has the benefit of the option of leases that just last the duration of the academic year.

Private rental accommodation

There is a shortage of private rental accommodation that is being felt all over the country, but it is particularly prevalent in towns and cities that are home to some of Ireland’s most popular academic institutions. People on high salaries are finding it difficult to find suitable rental accommodation, so it is even tougher for students who generally have lower budgets for rental accommodation.

Word-of-mouth remains one of the most reliable ways to source private rented accommodation, taking over leases from friends or friends of friends, ensuring landlords need not go out of their way to source new tenants.

On-campus services may also be aware of properties that have housed students for several years, and when a group of students are graduating, they could potentially put you in touch with them in order to take over the lease.

Commuting

Some students may need to reconsider whether finding accommodation would be worth their while altogether. With private rental prices through the roof and private student accommodation pricing out many, commuting for a year or two, or even the duration of college may be a more economical option for some. Many public transport options, including Dublin Bus, LUAS, DART, Bus Éireann and Iarnród Éireann have student rates, with some offering student weekly or even monthly tickets to lower costs for commuting students. Leap cards also offer daily and weekly caps for student leap card holders.

However, this is not a viable option for many, who may live too far a distance from their institution to facilitate any form of commuting. But for those who conceivably live within commuting distance of their institution, particularly those who may not need to be on campus five days a week, commuting could be an option, at least for the first year or two of their degree.

Digs/rent-a-room

For those feeling nervous when first moving from home, digs may be a workable option. Digs is where an individual or a family rents a room in their home, generally for lower rent than other student accommodation and often includes meals. It has traditionally been considered a soft landing, and an easy introduction to adulthood, where you do not need to concern yourself with finding the best value broadband provider and splitting bills.

However, there are disadvantages to digs too. Naturally, it is someone else’s home, and you have to play by their rules. Some may not allow visitors, some may have you share a room with another student, situations vary from home to home. In recent years, many people who previously did not offer digs have opted to open up their homes to students under the government’s Rent a Room scheme, which allows private homes to rent out a room in their home tax free up to €14,000 a year.

“It has given options for people that haven’t done (digs) before”. Students can find these rooms through their Students’ Unions or the accommodation advisory services on offer at their academic institution. These bodies may have lists of those who have previously offered accommodation to students attending your institution, and can advise you on which are the most suitable options for you. Some institutions may also be able to assist you find a room through online services such as StudentPad.

People wishing to offer rooms in their homes to students, private landlords and students seeking accommodation can use services like StudentPad to find a room, house or tenant.

“We’re encouraging everybody, be it landlords or those on the rent-a-room scheme, - people that are thinking of taking students into their home - we’re sending them all to StudentPad,” says Lisa McCormack, Student Support Manager at NUI Galway.

“They can advertise for free, it’s all through a registration process. And our students have to register on it also, and they can then search for accommodation in an area that they might want to live in, or they can look at single rooms, or an apartment or a house. That’s kept very up-to-date.”

Tips

There are several websites such as collegecribs.ie and myhome.ie that list rental accommodation in Ireland. Another option is to contact your college directly or to check your college’s website for more tips and pointers.

The Student Assistance Fund will help full or part-time students with costs such as books and class materials, rent and utility bills, food, essential travel, childcare costs and medical costs. The fund, worth some €17m, was established last year to help students who can’t meet costs. Students in difficulty can apply for assistance through their college’s student welfare offices.