Leaving Cert advice, options and what next: How irishtimes.com will cover the results

The Irish Times will provide extensive coverage of the Leaving Cert results 2022 and the CAO offers.

On Friday morning the wait ends for 63,383 former secondary school students as they take delivery of the 2022 Leaving Cert results.

While the format of the Leaving Cert was significantly altered during the pandemic — a system based on teachers’ estimates was used in 2020 while a hybrid option was adopted in 2021 — these formats were discarded this year and the class of ‘22 was the first in three years to sit a full set of Leaving Certificate examinations.

However, an added factor this year was the need to ensure measures adopted in previous years due to Covid-19 would not adversely impact the results of this year’s Leaving Cert class and result in grade inflation.

Measures announced by Minister for Education Norma Foley as a counterbalance included a commitment that the overall set of Leaving Certificate results in 2022 would not be lower than those issued last year.

Students’ marks would be increased if necessary through a system of “postmarking intervention” to ensure this consistency.

Once they get their results students will have to wait until Thursday, 8th September, when the CAO’s First Round Offers are issued, to find out if they were successful with their college applications.

When are the Leaving Cert results issued?

Leaving Cert results will be issued to students through the Candidate Self Service Portal (CSSP) system on Friday, 2nd September, at 10am.

What then?

Students who have applied for a third-level place through the CAO will invariably seek to convert their Leaving Cert results into points. They can do this by using the CAO’s points calculator at cao.ie/?page=points_calc or they can use a table such as the one below as a quick reference.

Guidance and advice

Guidance counsellors Brian Howard and Deirdre Garrett will be on hand at irishtimes.com/education from noon until 8pm on Friday, September 2nd to answer your questions about the results. Readers can also submit queries by email to caohelpdesk@irishtimes.com.

The help desk will reopen on Saturday, September 3rd from10am until 5pm.

Round One offers

The CAO’s Round One offer constitutes the main body of third-level offers that takes place after the Leaving Cert results are issued. They will be available to view online to applicants from 2pm on September 8th.

Students can choose to accept the offer immediately if they wish but they have time to consider their offer as the deadline for Round One offer acceptance is 3pm on September 14th.

The Irish Times help desk will reopen on Thursday, September 8th, at midday and remain open until 8pm. It will also operate on the following day, September 9th, from midday until 7pm and again on Saturday, September 10th, from 10am until 1pm.

Other options

Of course not all Leaving Cert candidates wish to study at third-level. Apprenticeships now offer big opportunities for students wishing to pursue careers in finance, engineering, ICT and biopharma.

