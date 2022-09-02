Irish Times Leaving Cert results 2022 helpdesk

Submit your questions through the form below or via email at caohelpdesk@irishtimes.com.

Have you questions about your CAO offer or Leaving Cert results? Our specialist guidance counsellors Brian Howard and Deirdre Garrett are here from 12 noon – 8pm today to answer your questions about all things Leaving Cert and CAO-related. Submit your questions through the form below or via email at caohelpdesk@irishtimes.com.

Q: How do I appeal my result in English?

A: Before appealing we would advise viewing the script first so you are sure that appealing is the right move. To view the script log into the SEC Candidate Self Portal here and request to view your script. This opens on Tuesday 6th September at 5pm and closes on Wednesday 7th at 8pm. If you decide you want to go ahead and appeal the script, log into the portal between 9am on Saturday 10th September and Monday 12th September at 12pm and request for the paper to be rechecked.

Q: I want to appeal the scores.

A: So as you are probably aware there is an appeal process this year where papers will be remarked by another examiner. We recommend viewing your scripts first to make sure any decision to appeal the paper is the correct decision. Remember that marks can go down as well as up with a remark so it is worth spending some time seeing where your current mark is. Are you near the top marks in a grade band or are you near the lower end of the grade? If it is the latter, it may not be advisable to appeal a grade in case you drop further to the lower grade. There is a tight schedule for viewing papers and for appealing results so do be careful as the deadlines are enforced. The relevant dates can be viewed here.

Q: My daughter is extremely disappointed with her Art results as she (and her teacher) were expecting a H1 in higher and got a H3. Is it worth getting the exam remarked?

A: On the 6th of September she will have access to the component marks for her Art paper. She should have a look at these and this will help her (and maybe her teacher) decide if a recheck is worth pursuing. It would definitively be worthwhile viewing the script first and this will also assist with the decision around the recheck.

Q: Hi My son has got a course that he will accept but intends to defer it. He has since learned of another course that he would prefer. Can he apply for that in next year’s CAO applications?

A: Can you provide a little more detail of the courses in question?

Q: Can you still receive a CAO offer if you meet the minimum entry requirements but failed 1 subject H8 (assuming you do 7 subjects and failed 1)

A: Yes. Providing that you do not need this subject for specific subject requirement. Go to the college website and check the entry and subject requirements for your course.

Q: I think I’ll get enough points for my course in NUI Galway, but accommodation is impossible to get. Do you think I willBe able to defer? And are there any risks or downsides around doing so?

A: Please view this link at careersportal.ie and follow the necessary procedure for deferral.

Q: As the results are now out, have you any feel for what the points for Medicine are likely to be?

A: Unfortunately not. The admissions officers for the medical colleges will now sit down and look at the places they have and the CAO merit lists for medical courses and allocate places. There is no way for us to to determine the points of the last person to be offered a place and hence the cut off points for the course. (BH)

Q: I got 411 points. Should be good for my first choice Arts in Galway?

A: I hope so but unfortunately we won’t know until next Thursday when the First Round offers are issued. Well done. (DG)

Q: Do the requirement subjects need to be counted in your best 6?

A: No. Your best six subjects should be used to count CAO points. You will need to satisfy minimum entry requirements with all subjects. (BH)

Q: How much does it cost it to appeal? How many subjects can I appeal? When can I do it? When will I know my appealed results?

A: There is no fee for appeals in 2022. You can appeal as many subjects as you like. Please find all details in the attached link. (DG).

Q: Do you think the points will fall? I am two points off my desired course in Maynooth.

A: I cannot predict this. It will depend on the supply of places and how many places become available in Round 2. (DG)

Q: Hi there my son got 378 In his Leaving Cert. We expected around 400/450 so all CAO applications are around this mark including the PLCs. Can you advise what we do next? He wants to do science in Limerick as we can’t afford/get accommodation elsewhere?

A: Your son would qualify for PLC entry. PLC can be used as a pathway into a Level 8 course. I would advise researching the possibility of doing a PLC in the Sciences somewhere close by. Inquire as to what courses can be accessed upon completion of the PLC. Please get back on if you need more guidance. Courses could also come up under Available Places. He may get a Level 6/7 offer and could progress from there. (DG)

Q: How will I know if my CAO offer has come through Dare? Will it be stated on the offer?

A: No, you will just receive an offer as normal. You yourself will know if you receive an offer that requires more points than what you actually got. (DG)

Q: Can I accept a course that is lower on my CAO list even though I have enough points for a course higher on the list? Basically, can I select the lower listed course?

A: You will get an offer of the highest CAO course preference where you meet the minimum requirements and cut off points for. Once you receive this offer all course choices below this offer become obsolete. So, no is the answer to your question.