Back-to-school allowance to be increased by €100 as Ministers meet to discuss ways to help parents

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath: he said the Government was conscious that the return to schools and college was an expensive time for people

The rate of the back-to-school allowance will be increased by €100 under new plans due to be unveiled by Ministers on Tuesday evening.

Senior sources confirmed the significant increase is on the cards in the allowance, which is usually €160. The increased allowance will be paid in August.

There will also be a major expansion of the school meals programme which will benefit around 60,000 children in September.

The measures due to be announced by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys, Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath will be worth €47m.

Ministers are currently meeting to examine what help can be offered to parents struggling with back-to-school costs before September’s budget.

The Coalition has been resisting bringing in additional measures to help with the cost of living before the budget, which has been brought forward by two weeks to September 27th.

However, it is coming under pressure from Opposition politicians and others to provide further supports to families ahead of the return to schools which starts at the end of August.

Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said parents are facing the most expensive back to school period in “a generation” and that it “beggars belief” that people were being asked to wait 13 weeks until the budget to receive extra help.

She said parents were forking out a “small fortune” and that many would be forced into debt “simply to get their children back to school”.

Sinn Féin leader brought forward a motion on Tuesday night calling on the Government to extend the back to school allowance to middle income households and to increase the allowance by 50 per cent for low income families and those on fixed incomes.

In response to Ms McDonald, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the back to school period was “really expensive” for families and that an increased footwear and clothing allowance would be paid from next week.

Mr Varadkar said the Minister for Education Norma Foley, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphries and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath were in discussions to see if there was “anything we can do to enhance the back to school package acknowledging that September will come too late…and that work is underway”.

The back-to-school allowance was increased in the last budget by €10 per child to €160 for primary school pupils and €285 for those in second level, and families will begin to get the payments from Monday.

Barnardos also called on the Government to increase the allowance for low-income families. Suzanne Connolly, chief executive of the children’s charity, said staff were reporting that families were more concerned about back-to-school costs than ever. She said parents were “stressed and are worried they might not be able to afford clothes and shoes their children require for school as they are forced to prioritise daily essentials like food, electricity and heat”.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe was asked on RTÉ Radio on Tuesday if additional measures such as increasing the allowance would be announced. He said a decision had not yet been made but the Government was aware of the additional costs facing families and “considering can additional help be provided”.

At a later press conference on the Metrolink project, Mr McGrath was asked about moves to support parents. He said the Government was conscious that the return to schools and college was an expensive time for people. Some of last year’s budget measures were kicking in now like a €200 increase in third-level student grants and a rise in the income eligibility limit for the supports, he said.

“At this point in time no decision has been made to make any changes to that allowance. But there are discussions under way involving Ministers Foley and Humphreys and myself.”