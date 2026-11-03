Luas red line services disrupted after car gets stuck on track

The Luas was suspended between Belgard and Heuston. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

The red line Luas service has been disrupted by a car getting stuck on the tracks.

Services are not operating between Belgard and Heuston Luas stops due to the vehicle entering the Luas track near the stop at Blackhorse and becoming trapped.

In a post on X, Luas said the car is “embedded” on the track and requires a specialist crane to remove it.

The post, made at about 8pm on Tuesday, said the crane was on its way and the public would be kept up to -date.

Maintenance teams were on site working to have the car removed.

Removing the vehicle was expected to take a number of hours.

Red line services are only operating between Tallaght/Saggart and Belgard and from Heuston to The Point/Connolly.

Luas apologised for any inconvenience caused and said tickets are valid on Dublin Bus, adding that all green line services are operating normally.