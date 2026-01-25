Girl (14) dies following incident involving scrambler in Dublin

A garda attends a motorbike lying on the road at the scene of the accident on Ratoath Road in Finglas, Dublin, on Sunday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A teenage girl who sustained “catastrophic” injuries in an incident involving a scrambler bike in north Dublin has died, gardaí have confirmed.

The 14-year-old girl died in hospital on Sunday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a “serious road traffic collision” involving a motorcycle that was in collision with the girl in the Scribblestown area of Finglas.

The incident happened at about 2.20pm as the girl walked on a pedestrian crossing on the Ratoath Road.

An Garda Síochána said a female pedestrian in her teens was brought to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown to be treated for injuries “believed to be serious”.

“An adult male, aged in his late teens, and a male juvenile, aged in his teens [who were] on the scrambler are being treated for injuries believed to be non life-threatening.”

At teatime, the road remained cordoned off as Garda technical experts examined the scene, taking photographs of the badly damaged green motorcycle, which lay in multiple pieces.

Locals gathered in small numbers, some of them crying.

Geoff Keating, a local youth worker, said local residents were “in shock”.

“It is horrific that a child crossing the road on a Sunday afternoon should sustain catastrophic injuries. A lot of people in the estate thought it was their daughter, so there was panic.”

He said there had been a number of serious incidents on the stretch of road, a main road through the Westwood estate, in the past 18 months.

“I have been calling for years to have this road regulated. It is absolutely shocking. I have been asking the council to put in speed bumps. There are speed bumps inside the estate but that is the main thoroughfare and there are none.”

Another man, who did not want to be named, said: “I am a walker and cyclist. All these scrambler and e-bikes that are going flying around and there’s nothing being done about it ... Everyone knew something like this would eventually happen.”

An Garda Síochána appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, including those with camera footage from the area between 2.10pm and 2.40pm, to contact Finglas Garda station on (01) 666 7500, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.