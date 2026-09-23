Emergency care unit at Tallaght children’s hospital to close for IT update

The emergency care unit at Tallaght children’s hospital is transferring to a new IT system

The emergency care unit at Tallaght children’s hospital will close for four-and-a-half days to allow the centre to transfer to a new IT system.

The unit will close from midnight on Thursday and will reopen at 8am on Tuesday, September 29th.

Children requiring emergency care during the closure should attend the emergency department at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin hospital.

CHI at Crumlin will have additional capacity in place, provided by staff from CHI at Tallaght.

The urgent care centre at Connolly hospital in Blanchardstown will provide additional capacity during the closure.

The transfer to the new IT network system is viewed as an important milestone in the move to the new national children’s hospital.

Prof Lucy Nugent, chief executive of CHI, said this is an “important step”.

“It is necessary work that will allow us to safely transition to CHI-supported IT systems and continue preparing for the move to NCHI [National Children’s Hospital Ireland],” she said.

“Our staff are determined to maintain momentum and open the National Children’s Hospital Ireland as quickly and safely as possible. Their commitment, flexibility and dedication are fundamental to making this once-in-a-generation transformation in children’s healthcare a reality.”

Dr Turlough Bolger, clinical director at CHI, said the priority is the safety and wellbeing of children and young people.

“Our clinical teams have worked closely together to ensure appropriate care pathways and additional capacity are in place, so that families can access the specialist paediatric care they need during the closure,” he said.

“It’s an exciting time and we look forward to using the new and updated systems, which will ultimately enhance the service we provide.”