Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

There has, understandably, been so much focus on Ireland’s Nations League game against Israel on Sunday; their meeting with Kosovo on Thursday evening has, writes Gavin Cooney, become something of a “distracted prologue”. The “acrimony” around that Israeli game was further intensified by the Israeli FA’s “personalised public attack” on Ireland’s manager Heimir Hallgrímsson, “a thoroughly decent and honourable man who has been placed in a deeply difficult situation”. There’s no end to the grimness of it all.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning takes us through the list of 45 players nominated for a hurling All-Star, champions Limerick, not too surprisingly, topping the list with a baker’s dozen. They also have two of the nominees for the Hurler of the Year award, Cork’s Brian Hayes completing that list.

In rugby, John O’Sullivan talks to Gus McCarthy ahead of Leinster opening the defence of their URC crown against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday. And Gerry Thornley hears from the much-travelled Jimmy Duffy whose latest port of call is Munster after he was appointed their forwards coach during the summer.

In golf, David Gorman talks to Ian Woosnam 20 years after he captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in the competition’s first ever staging in Ireland. And there had been no little controversy ahead of the contest, not least about his selection of Darren Clarke. Woosnam reflects on it all.

Over in Sofia, the O’Rourke sisters, Aoife and Lisa, have added yet more medals to their collections, both guaranteed at least bronze after winning their quarter-finals at the European Elite Boxing Championships on Tuesday.

Champion jockey Jack Kennedy would very much like to add the Kerry National to his roll of honour, the Dingle man yet to win the highlight of the Listowel festival. Brian O’Connor previews the race, which gets under way at 4.15 this afternoon, and he also looks ahead to Europe’s richest two-year-old race, the Goffs Million, which takes place on Saturday.

TV Watch: Horse racing devotees have a whole five-ish hours of action from Listowel today, starting at 1.40 this afternoon on TG4, and if you can access Disney Plus you have your choice of a bunch of women’s Champions League games at 5.45pm and 8pm, including defending champions Barcelona’s meeting with Paris FC at 8pm.