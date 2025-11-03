Dalymount Park redevelopment faces two-year delay after costs triple to over €63m

The cost of redeveloping Dalymount Park football stadium in Phibsborough has risen to more than €63 milion, with Dublin City Council facing borrowings of up to €34 million to fund the scheme.

The council plans to submit an amended planning application for the project next year, altering the design in an attempt to stop costs breaching €63.75 million.

However, this is expected to delay the construction of the stadium, home to Bohemian Football Club, by as much as two years.

The council bought the sports ground from Bohemians for €3.8 million in 2015. The following year it announced plans for a new stadium at an estimated cost of €20 million.

It acquired Tolka Park in Drumcondra, home to Shelbourne Football Club, in the same year with the intention of selling the land to fund the redevelopment of Dalymount as a facility for both clubs.

However, a campaign began seeking the retention of the Drumcondra ground. The council agreed in 2022 to abandon plans to rezone Tolka Park for housing and to redevelop Dalymount Park as a standalone project.

Planning permission was approved in February 2024 for the demolition and reconstruction of Dalymount, with a capacity of 8,034. The cost of the project, which included community facilities, bar/function room, club offices and team facilities, had then risen to more than €40 million.

By the end of last year, when the council published its 2025-2027 capital programme, the cost had increased to €56.6 million.

New estimates, to be presented to city councillors on Monday night, show the cost has hit €63.75 million. The council has secured Government funding of €25.6 million, another €2.6 million has been gathered from levies paid to the council, €1 million will be used from the long-term lease of Tolka Park back to Shelbourne FC, and €500,000 has been secured from Uefa. This leaves a shortfall of more than €34 million.

Councillors will be asked to approve borrowing of €34.03 million over a 30-year term. Repayments will be “partly funded from the annual rental income, matchday revenue and non-matchday revenue,” the council said.

Due to the “significant funding shortfall”, design changes have been identified to save €3.5 million, the council said, keeping the capital costs within €63.7 million.

This requires the submission of an amended planning application next year, which if approved would allow for “practical completion” in the latter half of 2028 followed by “installation and growth of the pitch”.

When permission was granted last year, completion was expected ahead of the 2027 League of Ireland season. While an opening date has yet to be set, it is now likely to be available for matches in 2029.