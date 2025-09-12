New 600-metre section of Dodder Greenway opens in Ballsbridge, south Dublin

Another section of the 17km Dodder Greenway has opened in south Dublin. When completed, the entire greenway will run from Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin city centre to Bohernabreena in south county Dublin.

The 600-metre section was officially opened by Lord Mayor of Dublin, Ray McAdam, on Friday. The section links the Herbert Park active travel scheme, which accommodates cyclists and pedestrians, to Beatty’s Avenue in Ballsbridge. It traverses four lanes of traffic on Merrion Road in between.

“It’s great to be able to open this stretch of half-a-kilometre of greenway, which will be part of the city’s active travel network,” said Mr McAdam.

The Beatty’s Avenue to Herbert Park Active Travel Scheme is part of the Dodder Greenway, a key scheme in Dublin city's active travel network. Photograph: Conor McCabe

“There is a huge amount of progress being made and even in the next few days, we will be opening phase three of the Royal Canal Greenway - another fantastic addition to the network in Dublin city. I am looking forward to seeing more of these opened.”

Asked if these projects were reducing road space for cars and making traffic more stressful for motorists, he said: “We are not anti-car, far from it. This is making sure we meet our climate ambition targets and making sure that we facilitate as much walking and cycling in the city as possible.

“The key thing for the city is we have signed up and agreed the city-centre transport plan. That is the focus – on making sure there is more space for pedestrians, more space for cyclists and for active travel.”

Hugh Creegan, interim chief executive of the National Transport Authority, said: “The opening of this section of the Dodder Greenway will provide enhanced connections for communities along the length of the Dodder and support more sustainable travel choices.

“We are delighted to be investing in a scheme that encourages more people to walk, wheel or cycle in Ireland.”