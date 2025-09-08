Industrial action at Dublin Fire Brigade postponed to allow talks at WRC

Industrial action by firefighters in Dublin over proposed changes to call-out systems has been suspended after the two sides agreed to attend talks at the Workplace Relations Commission this Friday.

Changes to the computer-assisted dispatch (CAD) system are being introduced on a phased basis across the country. However, Siptu, which represents firefighters in Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB), said it raised concerns about the safety implications of the proposals with the Government as far back as October, 2022.

The union said that despite repeated efforts on its part, no meaningful engagement on the proposed changes had taken place in relation to the Dublin area, where the fire brigade also operates a portion of ambulance services.

Siptu members had said the centralised call-out services being introduced threatened DFB’s ability to coordinate responses between its fire and medical emergency services.

The Department of Housing and Local Government said the new system is intended to “maximise public safety, underpinned by a resilient architecture”. It added: “The system design enables any fire service 999 call to be mobilised from any of the three Regional Communication Centres.”

Minister for Housing James Browne had encouraged DFB management and Siptu to hold talks on the issue.

The industrial action was due to start on Monday. It was initially intended to consist of a refusal to cooperate with any move to implement the new system, pending talks.

The changes are being brought in on a phased regional basis and while the new system is in operation in parts of the west, implementation has not yet started in the Dublin area.

The union welcomed the intervention of the WRC.

“Difficult negotiations lie ahead,” said Siptu’s Geoff McEvoy. “But firefighters are ready to engage in them to further their key concern, which is to ensure they can provide the best life-saving emergency services for the people of the greater Dublin area.”