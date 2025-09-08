Dublin

Industrial action at Dublin Fire Brigade postponed to allow talks at WRC

Union says firefighters’ safety concerns all but ignored since October 2022

Industrial action by Dublin firefighters was due to start on Monday. File photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Industrial action by Dublin firefighters was due to start on Monday. File photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Emmet Malone
Mon Sept 08 2025 - 16:20

Industrial action by firefighters in Dublin over proposed changes to call-out systems has been suspended after the two sides agreed to attend talks at the Workplace Relations Commission this Friday.

Changes to the computer-assisted dispatch (CAD) system are being introduced on a phased basis across the country. However, Siptu, which represents firefighters in Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB), said it raised concerns about the safety implications of the proposals with the Government as far back as October, 2022.

The union said that despite repeated efforts on its part, no meaningful engagement on the proposed changes had taken place in relation to the Dublin area, where the fire brigade also operates a portion of ambulance services.

Siptu members had said the centralised call-out services being introduced threatened DFB’s ability to coordinate responses between its fire and medical emergency services.

READ MORE

What the presidential election needs is a candidate I wouldn’t vote for: Maria Steen

We may just have found the most expensive egg in Ireland

I dare you to walk through Dublin city centre of an evening. You won’t believe what you see

Showman Rory McIlroy delights home crowd with dramatic Irish Open win

The Department of Housing and Local Government said the new system is intended to “maximise public safety, underpinned by a resilient architecture”. It added: “The system design enables any fire service 999 call to be mobilised from any of the three Regional Communication Centres.”

Minister for Housing James Browne had encouraged DFB management and Siptu to hold talks on the issue.

The industrial action was due to start on Monday. It was initially intended to consist of a refusal to cooperate with any move to implement the new system, pending talks.

The changes are being brought in on a phased regional basis and while the new system is in operation in parts of the west, implementation has not yet started in the Dublin area.

The union welcomed the intervention of the WRC.

“Difficult negotiations lie ahead,” said Siptu’s Geoff McEvoy. “But firefighters are ready to engage in them to further their key concern, which is to ensure they can provide the best life-saving emergency services for the people of the greater Dublin area.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Emmet Malone

Emmet Malone

Emmet Malone is Work Correspondent at The Irish Times