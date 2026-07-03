Peter’s Pub returned to profit in year of €5m O’Malley family takeover

Peter’s Pub, near St Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street, has been operating as a licensed premises since the 1700s.

Peter’s Pub, one of Dublin’s best-known venues, returned to profit the year it was acquired by the O’Malley family.

Last year, owners of the premises Enda and Pauline Keogh put the pub up for sale at a guide price of €4.25 million.

The pub, based on the corner of Johnson Place at the end of South William Street, was acquired for a reported €5 million in July 2025 by the family behind the O’Malley Pub Group, who own Dublin venues including The Yacht in Clontarf, Fagan’s in Drumcondra and The Old Stand on Exchequer Street.

Latest accounts for Peter’s Pub show it made a post-tax profit of €141,000 in the year that ended August 2025, compared to a loss of €713,000 in 2024.

The loss in 2024 was linked to a significant increase in Keogh’s remuneration package in the year, which rose from €216,900 to €1.3 million after the pair paid themselves €1.1 million of pension contributions.

The latest €141,000 profit has pushed accumulated profits at Peter’s Pub Ltd up to €1 million. The company, which employed 10 people last year, valued its property holdings at €940,000.

The premises located in Dublin’s south city centre has been listed as part of the O’Malley Pub Group, headed by Eamonn and Michael O’Malley.

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The filings for Peter’s Pub Ltd show the venue is not linked to the O’Malley Pub Group’s main holding company Romont Ltd and is instead equally owned by Eamonn O’Malley jnr, David O’Malley and Sean O’Malley, who are aged between 30 and 34.

Peter’s Pub, which is a short walk from St Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street, has been operating as a licensed premises since the 1700s.

The Keoghs operated the venue for almost 50 years before selling the premises.

O’Malley Pub Group, which also includes The Upper Deck in Clontarf, The Autobahn in Glasnevin and Cumiskeys in Ashtown, recorded €15.4 million in sales and a group operating profit of €1.4 million in its latest financial year, which ended February 2025.