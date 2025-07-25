Dublin city’s first static speed camera introduced in Dolphin’s Barn

The camera will be in operation from next Friday. File photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Dublin city’s first static speed camera will commence operation in Dolphin’s Barn from next Friday, said Gardaí.

Vehicles detected driving in excess of the posted speed limit will be subject to prosecution from midday on August 1st.

“Prosecution of speeding offences takes place by Fixed Charge Notice (FCN),” Gardaí said. The current FCN is a €160 fine accompanied by three penalty points.

Dolphin’s Barn was identified as part of a wider national analysis as a road which could benefit from the implementation of a safety camera.

“The location was selected based on fatal and serious injury collision data from the last seven years and speed data, as well as feedback from stakeholders,” Gardaí said.

The family of Brazilian carer Josilaine Ribeiro, who was killed at Dolphin’s Barn bridge in November 2023 while cycling to visit a patient, had previously called for road safety improvements in Dublin.

Speed surveys on Lower Crumlin Road and at the Bridge over the Grand Canal at Dolphin’s Barn undertaken as part of the UCD WeCount Traffic Impact data project in the six months before Ms Ribeiro’s death had found more than 100 cars an hour were breaking the speed limits.

Dublin City Council (DCC) said it was “pleased to see the introduction by An Garda Síochána of the first ever static speed camera within the Council area”.

“The Council worked closely with An Garda Síochána to facilitate the installation and initial operation of the camera.

DCC said it will continue to work with An Garda Síochána “on road safety and measures which can help to improve road safety for all”.