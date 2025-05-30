Dublin Airport viewing area cleared for take-off 

'It’s a rite of passage for kids in Dublin to be taken to ‘The Mound’ to watch the planes landing and taking off.' Image: DAA

Dublin Airport has secured planning permission from Fingal County Council to build improved viewing facilities for the public to watch aircraft take off and land on its runways.

The approval comes after DAA provided the local authority with additional information on the proposal, which it submitted last year.

It is aiming to significantly enhance the site of the current informal airport viewing point – a layby locally known as “The Mound” – in operation for more than 40 years, on the Old Airport Road.

DAA is to build a permanent, sheltered facility for people to watch aircraft taking off and landing.

“When complete, the facility will provide a comfortable, dry and safe space for the community to view aircraft movements, with a clear view of the south runway and the crosswind runway at the airport,” it said.

The site is owned by the airport and construction of the free-to-access facility will be paid for by DAA “as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting and working with the local community”.

The existing muddy grass mound and the adjacent informal parking area will be replaced with a dedicated car park (including spaces for people with reduced mobility and families), bike parking and an elevated covered platform with seating. It will be fully-lit with power provided by solar panels.

Airport managing director Gary McLean said: “This news will be cheered by locals, families and aviation enthusiasts all around the Dublin region. The public reaction to our proposal has been incredibly positive and people really want it.

“It’s a rite of passage for kids in Dublin to be taken to ‘The Mound’ to watch the planes landing and taking off at the airport. This new facility will make it safer and more enjoyable for users and we think it’s a facility that the local community will really enjoy.”