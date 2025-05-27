Five injured in Dublin city collision between bus and ambulance

Emergency services at the scene of a road collision with a critical care ambulance on the junction between Dorset St Upper and Granby Row on Tuesday. Photograph: Sam Boal/ Collins

Five people were injured in a collision between a bus and an ambulance in Dublin city centre on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at about 9:30am on Dorset Street in Dublin 1.

The 140 Dublin bus was heading northward to Ikea.

The five injured people have been taken to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, according to gardaí.

A Garda spokesman said gardaí and emergency services are at the scene.

Gardaí said the road remains closed with diversions in place.

Dublin Bus confirmed an incident occurred on Tuesday involving a bus and an ambulance.

In a statement, the HSE said that a National Ambulance Service vehicle was involved in the incident.

“No patient was on board at the time. Local line management is following up on the incident and providing staff wellbeing and support in line with normal HSE procedures,” it added in a statement.