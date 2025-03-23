Firefighters tackle industrial blaze in Lucan in west Dublin

Households in Lucan in west Dublin have been advised by Dublin Fire Brigade to close all windows and doors following an industrial fire in the area on Sunday evening.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial unit and have cautioned that smoke is drifting across the local area. Video posted by the fire service on social media platform X shows black smoke billowing from a building.

It is the second time the area has been affected by smoke in recent days, with a gorse wildfire in the Dublin Mountains, near Glencullen last Thursday night sending clouds of smoke across west Dublin.