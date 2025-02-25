Rivals actor Victoria Smurfit named grand marshal of Dublin St Patrick’s Day parade

Irish actor Victoria Smurfit has been announced as the Grand Marshal for the 2025 National St Patrick’s Day Parade. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Actor Victoria Smurfit will be the 2025 grand marshal for the National St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, which falls on a Monday this year.

The parade starts at noon on March 17th at Parnell Square in the north inner city and takes its traditional route through O’Connell Street and across the river Liffey before moving down Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Nicholas Street, Patrick’s Street and ending on Kevin Street.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Adventures”, which organisers have said represents the “famed and legendary adventurous spirit that lives inside us all, known and loved the world over as a defining symbol of Irishness”. It also symbolises the nation’s ability “to transform fear into courage, face any challenge head on and turn it into an adventure, forging new paths as we go”.

Dubliner Smurfit, recently nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Irish Film and Television Awards for her performance as Maud O’Hara in TV series Rivals, will lead the procession.

The parade includes a collaboration between St Patrick’s Festival and Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre to celebrate 40 years of the organisation.

Some 500,000 spectators are expected along the route to view 23 artistic performances and ceremonial displays, 10 community group performances and 12 marching bands from across Ireland, North America and Austria.

A Dublin City Council relaxed parade space will return to help neurodivergent people and their families enjoy the festivities in a calm, sensory-friendly environment.

Head of festivals and events at Fáilte Ireland, Ciara Sugrue, said this year’s Dublin festival will be the “largest ever St Patrick’s Day celebration”. Last year’s event was worth €110 million to the Irish economy, she said.