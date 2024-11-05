‘We had 40 flyovers before 2pm’: West Dublin couple annoyed by delivery drones over their home

A Manna drone for deliveries: 'It feels as loud as a motorbike going across your garden', one Blanshardstown woman says, describing it as 'an absolute invasion of privacy'. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Although drones are seen by some as an innovative, exciting endeavour or simply “the way forward”, those living under them in Dublin 15, described by some as “flying lawnmowers”, have a less favourable view.

After trials in Galway and Offaly, Irish drone delivery service Manna set up shop near Blanchardstown Centre earlier this year, with its base surrounded by popular fast-food chains and cafes.

Flying at 60km/h at a height between 50m and 65m, the drones can deliver food or coffee to local areas within three minutes, according to Manna.

For deliveries in their area, drones taking off from the Blanchardstown base consistently fly “directly” over Mary McGuire and Frank Kelly’s house in Castleknock.

READ MORE

By about 11am on Friday, the couple had counted six flyovers, which they consider “excellent”, explaining that during the summer months, demand is such that drones “tail end each other”.

[ Drone deliveries pass ice-cream test with flying colours in Dublin trialOpens in new window ]

Living in a big GAA household, Ms McGuire recalls the day of the All-Ireland football final in July: “We had 40 flyovers before 2pm.”

The couple in their 60s encountered their first Manna drone in February, recalling something the size of their coffee table zooming past their skylight.

No strangers to noise, they live directly behind a railway line and, despite triple-glazed windows, “It’s like a flying lawnmower,” Ms McGuire says.

Mr Kelly reckons there is an even split in terms of locals for and against the service, which they say operates over their house between 9am and 9pm and is only increasing in popularity.

“You have pros and cons, and the pros don’t want you saying they’re a nuisance because they use it, and I understand that, but I have a voice too,” Ms McGuire says.

Sitting in front of a well-tended garden, which she says has become “invaded”, she remarks how the service is seen by some as “the way forward”.

[ Drones to the rescue? Unmanned aircraft could play ‘first responders’ role in DublinOpens in new window ]

“There’s one now,” she says, as a drone flies overhead to deliver nearby. “It has just become incredible.”

The couple believes the drones should be operating over main roads and not over gardens.

Local People Before Profit councillor Ruth Coppinger described the number of locals raising the issue, particularly while she was canvassing for the local elections in June, as “phenomenal”.

“I’d say apart from housing, this would be the single biggest issue,” she says.

Ms Coppinger, who believes the drones should be following roads, has requested that Manna management be brought before Fingal County Council to respond to residents’ concerns.

Another couple in Blanchardstown, meanwhile, wished to remain anonymous as they fear “the issue is so bad that it might devalue the house”.

“It feels as loud as a motorbike going across your garden”, the woman says, describing it as “an absolute invasion of privacy”.

After requesting an overflight exclusion, they were told by Manna in an email that a “small block” around their home could be implemented, “but this would have little noticeable effect as our numerous other customers on and around your street will still be availing of our service”.

[ US investor agrees deal to buy Blanchardstown CentreOpens in new window ]

The company said it was testing new “dynamic routing” software which would ensure the drones took a different route on returning to the base after delivering, meaning fewer flyovers which it had “every intention” of deploying as soon as it was ready.

Manna also told the couple it was testing new propellers which had shown “a significant decrease in decibel level compared to our current iteration”.

Although Manna did not respond to a request for comment, its website says the sound emitted from its drones is similar to that of “passing traffic” which lasts for 40 seconds as it delivers the order.

It further argues the drones cause less noise pollution “than cars on the ground”.