Drivers on M1 face long tailbacks after lorry overturns on motorway

When approaching the collision location, motorist are urged to drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey instructions from emergency services.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the M1 near Drogheda, Co Louth, which is causing significant traffic delays.

The collision, which led to a lorry overturning, occurred between Julianstown and Duleek, two kilometres south of Drogheda on the main route between Dublin and Belfast, serving many towns in the north-east.

Both lanes remain blocked and tailbacks have been described as stretching from 10 to 20 kilometres.

Motorists have been warned to expect significant delays and are being urged to consider a different journey route or start time.

