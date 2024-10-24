Drivers on M1 face long tailbacks after lorry overturns on motorway

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the M1 near Drogheda, Co Louth, which is causing significant traffic delays.
The collision, which led to a lorry overturning, occurred between Julianstown and Duleek, two kilometres south of Drogheda on the main route between Dublin and Belfast, serving many towns in the north-east.
Both lanes remain blocked and tailbacks have been described as stretching from 10 to 20 kilometres.
Motorists have been warned to expect significant delays and are being urged to consider a different journey route or start time.
When approaching the collision location, motorist are urged to drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey instructions from emergency services.
