Man arrested after €1.4m in gold seized

Some gold which is part of 1.4 million euro in gold which has been seized following a garda operation in Dublin. Photograph: Garda/PA

A man has been arrested and €1.4 million in gold has been seized following a Garda operation in Dublin.

A further €460,000 in cash and suspected cocaine worth approximately €210,000 was also seized.

Gardaí with Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) conducted searches of residential and business premises on Friday and Saturday.

A man in his 50s was arrested and is being held at a Dublin Garda station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Commenting on the seizure, Chief Superintendent Garrett Billings, of DMR Regional office, said: “This seizure is another example of the fine work members of An Garda Siochana do on a daily basis to keep our communities safe.

“This operation, conducted by the Dublin Crime Response Team, is intended to target, disrupt and bring to justice those who cause significant harm in society.” – PA