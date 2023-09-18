Traffic lights out during morning rush hour in Dublin

The traffic lights at Samuel Beckett bridge, on Tara Street, and on D’Olier Street were among those affected

Traffic lights in Dublin city centre were among the facilities hit by a number of electricity outages on Monday morning.

The ESB Networks powercheck web page showed outages in Misery Hill, Bedford Row, both in Dublin 2, and Sheriff Street, Dublin 1, with traffic lights on major city centre junctions being affected during the morning rush hour period.

The traffic lights at Samuel Beckett bridge, on Tara Street, and on D’Olier Street were among those affected, with Dublin City Council’s traffic management centre’s account on X (formerly Twitter) warning motorists to take care.

“D’Olier Street: Collision just after Fleet St junction. Right lane blocked. Traffic signals are off at this junction. Take extra care on approach,” said one tweet, posted at around 9 am.

“Tara St/Georges Quay: Traffic signals are off. Slow down and take extra care on approach,” said another.

A number of city centre hotels are understood to have been affected by the power outages as were apartments in Spenser Dock, Dublin 1. The faults at Sheriff Street and Bedford Row were fixed prior to midday, with the fault at Misery Row scheduled to be fixed by early afternoon. Attempts to get a comment from the ESB Networks Press Office were unsuccessful.

A spokesman for Dublin City Council said: “There was a power failure in the city centre which resulted in a number of traffic lights being off, the power has now been restored and traffic signals are now operating normally in the area.”