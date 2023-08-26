Visiting US VIPs say Dublin feels safe despite recent street attack

Navy cheerleaders perform a routine at the Mansion House in Dublin ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The US Ambassador to Ireland and visiting congressmen have insisted they feel safe in Dublin despite a spate of recent attacks in the city centre.

However Republican congressman Pat Fallon said: “one (incident) is one too many.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin welcomed two United States Congressional Delegations to Ireland in advance of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. It is estimated that over 40,000 international fans have travelled to Ireland for the game between Notre Dame and Navy on Saturday evening. The delegation visited Mr Martin at Iveagh House in Dublin and were asked about recent attacks.

Stephen Termini (57), from Buffalo, New York, had been staying at a guest house on Talbot Street and was attacked on nearby Store Street in July.

Asked if she feels safe in Dublin this weekend, US ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin said: “I do. And what’s important to remember here is that Ireland is a level one country, which just means to take personal care wherever you go, the same as you would in any other European city or any city in America. And I do believe it’s safe.”

Democrat Senator Christopher Murphy said he didn’t believe 40,000 Americans would come to Dublin if they did not feel safe.

“But I feel very safe but not only in Ireland as a whole but also in Dublin.”

A number of road closures and public transport diversions are in place on Saturday to facilitate events in advance of the game at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night.

Dame Street and College Green are closed from George’s Street to Trinity College, with the area pedestrianised for fans of Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish from Friday night to 11pm on Saturday. Pedestrian access is maintained, with vehicle traffic diverted via the quays. Essex Street East, in Temple Bar, is also closed.

Dublin Bus routes 9, 13, 14, 15, 15A, 15B, 16, 27, 49, 54A, 56A, 65, 65B, 68, 68A, 69, 77A, 83, 122, 123, 140, 150 and 151 are diverted on their route through town. Disruption also applies to routes 4, 7 and 7A passing Northumberland Road from 10pm on Saturday as the game concludes. More information is available on the carrier’s website.