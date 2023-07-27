Family of assaulted US tourist say they ‘never expected any of this’ as they arrive in Dublin

Stephen Termini was left unconscious on the pavement on Talbot Street, bleeding heavily, near one of the State’s busiest Garda stations

The sons of Stephen Termini, the US tourist seriously assaulted in Dublin last week, have arrived in Ireland.

Michael and Jesse Rizzuto arrived at Dublin Airport on Thursday morning where they were met by a Garda liaison officer who drove them to Beaumont hospital to visit their father (57), who remains in an induced coma.

Jesse Termini said they were here to find out how their father is doing. He also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the Irish people, saying they “never expected any of this”.

Meanwhile, gardaí investigating the attack have arrested two teenagers for questioning.

READ MORE

The arrests, in separate but related operations, bring to three the number of youths detained as part of the inquiry into the assault on Mr Termini at the corner of Store Street and Talbot Street on July 19th.

A 14-year-old boy was charged at the Children’s Court last weekend over the incident, which left the victim with serious head injuries.

News of the second arrest emerged early on Thursday, with details of the third coming around an hour later. Both are juveniles and are being detained at north Dublin Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows for them to he held for up to 24 hours without charge.

CCTV footage

Gardaí at Store Street station have gathered CCTV footage of the attack, which took place at around 10.40pm. Mr Termini was left unconscious on the pavement, bleeding heavily, near one of the State’s busiest Garda stations.

Detectives believed from the early stages of the inquiry they had identified at least three suspects, all teenage boys. They believe the boys were on Talbot Street for a long period, in the company of a number of girls, before the attack happened.

It appears that Mr Termini, from Buffalo, New York, had just left his accommodation and happened upon the teenagers on the street. Words were exchanged between him and the youths, who then attacked him. The tourist suffered injuries that it is feared will be life-changing for him.

Stephen Termini (57) from Buffalo in New York is being treated at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin following the attack on Wednesday of last week

He has been receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital, which specialises in the treatment of serious and complex head injuries, and remains in a coma some eight days after the attack.

Fundraiser

A GoFundMe appeal established to assist Mr Termini and his family aimed to raise $10,000 (€9,000) but had generated $120,000 by Thursday morning. Many of the messages left by donors were from Irish people expressing their disgust at the attack and passing on their best wishes. Mr Termini’s family have expressed surprise and gratitude for the support they have received.

His sister, Michelle, said she had no concerns about her brother travelling to Ireland, as he had done so several times before. The galvanising plant worker had saved up to make the latest trip and wanted to trace his Irish roots, she said.

The family fear Mr Termini “may lose one of his eyes and suffer lifelong disability” due to his injuries.

The incident has led to renewed debate around policing, crime and perceptions of safety in central Dublin. The US embassy in Dublin issued a warning to American citizens, urging them to “exercise good personal security practices” while travelling in Ireland.

While Garda numbers nationally have fallen from a peak of 14,750 in March 2020 to just under 14,000, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said recruitment is under way and that the streets of Dublin are safe.

Flanked

However, north inner city councillor Niall Ring this week criticised Ms McEntee for her claim about safety, saying she had made that statement after going on a walkabout in the area flanked by senior gardaí. He said the relationship between the local community and Garda had been especially positive in recent years because the policing operation that quelled the Kinahan-Hutch feud had been so successful.

But Mr Ring claimed Ms McEntee had put those good relations at risk last week, saying she had “angered” many local people.

Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, who is in charge of policing in Dublin, said the first large class of Garda recruits since the Covid-19 pandemic was about to graduate and 48 of these would be working in central Dublin in the next fortnight, with more expected to follow.