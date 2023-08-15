Gardaí deployed at several ATMs after queues form following Bank of Ireland IT blunder

Gardaí have been deployed in various locations to prevent people withdrawing money from ATMs and to disperse queues of people waiting to use them.

Large queues formed at Bank of Ireland ATMs around the country on Tuesday night as customers of the bank rushed to exploit a computer glitch which allowed them to withdraw hundreds of euro even if they had little or no money in their accounts.

The queues formed as people reported €1,000 appearing unsolicited in their accounts on Tuesday evening with scores of complaints also appearing on social media, as customers contacted Bank of Ireland, saying they were unable to access their accounts online or the Bank of Ireland mobile application.

Social media was flooded with images and footage of queues, with users reporting that ATMs were being emptied due to the number of withdrawals, with queues growing so large in some areas that gardaí had to get involved to disperse crowds and prevent people using the ATMs.

While banks typically limit the amount that can be withdrawn from an ATM to €500 many people were able to transfer at least twice that amount from their Bank of Ireland accounts into Revolut accounts.

They were then able to use their Revolut cards to withdraw the money from Bank of Ireland ATMs.

Word of the system problems spread like wildfire on social media on Tuesday evening prompting the unprecedented scenes.

At least some of those lining up at machines to withdraw funds appear to have been doing so under the impression there would be no consequences.

However, the bank moved swiftly to point out that was not the case.

Amid the chaotic scenes in towns all over the State, Bank of Ireland issued a warning in which it said any customers “who transfer or withdraw funds – including over their normal limits” will have the money “debited from their account,”

It said it was “conscious customers may not be able to check their balance at this time” but said “they should not withdraw or transfer funds if they are likely to become overdrawn.”

The problems at the ATMs came after hours of technical difficulties experienced by the bank which saw many of its online services not functioning as normal.

Bank of Ireland said was “working to fix the issue” as quickly as possible and apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused”.

Gardaí were deployed in various locations to prevent people withdrawing money from ATMs and to disperse queues of people waiting to use them.

In Dublin city centre, long queues could be seen outside several ATMs, some of which were dispersed by gardaí. In Dundalk gardaí were standing in front of ATMs to prevent people withdrawing cash.

One man queuing outside an ATM in Stoneybatter, Dublin said he had heard about the glitch on the internet and intended to take advantage of it. “I don’t know if I’ll get away with it but it’s worth a shot,” he said.

In response to a request for comment from The Irish Times, the Garda said: “An Garda Síochána are aware of an unusual volume of activity at some ATM machines across the country. An Garda Síochána are also aware of issues relating to certain financial institutions today”.

“An Garda Síochána will remind people of their personal responsibility in carrying out their personal banking,” the statement said.

It is not the first time in recent weeks Bank of Ireland has experienced serious problems with its technology. At the end of June many of its online operations crashed for almost a full day forcing the bank to extend its opening hours and work over a weekend to facilitate customers who had been denied regular access to their own money.

This latest outage is, however, likely to cause the bank even greater embarrassment and while it will be able to pursue those who have taken money that they do not have on deposit the reputational damage is likely to be extensive.