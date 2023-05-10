Howth Head becomes home to several kid goats

Fingal County Council says the little goats are already hard at work, grazing the land to prevent gorse fires as we approach the summer season

Fingal County Council and the Old Irish Goat Society have announced the birth of several kid goats who will be calling Howth Head their home, and are inviting the public to help name one of their newest additions.

Fingal supports the breeding programme of the Old Irish Goat Society as they look to prevent the extinction of Ireland’s only indigenous goat breed. Fifteen new kid goats joined the herd in 2022.

“This year we see 37 new arrivals which is a phenomenal addition... These precious little goats are already hard at work, grazing the land to prevent gorse fires as we approach the summer season, while keeping the area healthy and vibrant all year round,” a statement from the council said. The council has encouraged the public to “get creative with their name suggestions”.

“As these are Old Irish goats, we encourage participants to consider and suggest a name that reflects their Irish roots and the work they do to keep their home, Howth, beautiful. It could be using a name from Irish mythology, names with Irish language origins or something which has Irish cultural significance.”

Once the judges have shortlisted the names, they will go out to a public vote. The winner will then be invited to meet their named goat for a photo shoot on Howth Head with the Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Howard Mahony.

To submit a name suggestion, visit https://www.fingal.ie/howth-head-kid-goat-naming-competition.

Entries must be received by 5pm on Wednesday, May 17th.