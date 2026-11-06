Teenager appears in court charged with murder of Limerick man in Dublin

Jaden Connell, above, was remanded in custody by Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court on Friday

An 18-year-old has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a man in Dublin last month.

Jamie Bailey (38), originally from Rossa Avenue, Mulgrave Street, Limerick city, was stabbed to death in the early hours of October 18th.

He was found with serious injuries on a footpath on Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7, and was taken to the city’s Mater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jaden Connell appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court on Friday evening.

Connell, of Belcamp Gardens, Dublin 17, was charged with the murder of Jamie Bailey.

Det Garda Michael Lennon said the teenager “made no reply” when charged at 4pm.

Solicitor Conor Crean said his firm usually acted for the accused, but he could not take an active part in the proceedings due to the ongoing legal aid dispute.

Jamie Bailey

“It is not a position we take lightly. Regretfully, we are not acting today,” he told the court.

The judge thanked him for the courtesy of stating his position, then turned to Connell to explain that the District Court did not have jurisdiction to consider bail in a murder charge, which requires an application to the High Court.

He was automatically remanded in prison.

Dressed in a black puffer jacket and dark pants, Connell said: “Yeah, I understand, yeah.”

The teen replied “no” when asked if he had any mental health problems or anything else that needed to be noted.

He is to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.