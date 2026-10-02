Remains of 10 more infants found at site of former mother and baby home in Tuam

Historical map of the Tuam mother and baby home, where Odait has been carrying out a forensic excavation. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The remains of a further 10 infants have been discovered at the site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway, bringing the total number of bodies recovered to 109.

A forensic excavation of the site by the Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention, Tuam (Odait) has been ongoing since July 2025 and is expected to take two years.

In an update on Friday, Odait said it had recovered a further 10 infants from a specific location of the site excavated by hand where the remains of 22 infants had been discovered previously.

Evidence of coffins was found with all 10 sets of remains. The latest discoveries bring the total number of human remains discovered on site to 109.

The institution was run by the Bon Secours religious order between 1925 and 1961. In 2014, research by local historian Catherine Corless revealed that 796 children died at the institution. A lack of burial records indicated the children could have been buried on the site.

After a previous update in July, Odait senior forensic archaeologist Niamh McCullagh said it was possible that hundreds of remains could be found at the site, noting 99 sets of remains had been found at that point within “such a concentrated space”.

“It’s not outside the realms of probability that we will find up to 800 individuals, but it’s impossible to say at this point,” she said.

Forensic analysis of the latest remains to be discovered is now under way in the forensic facility and mortuary in the nearby village of Toghermore.

Odait said forensic anthropologists were undertaking the analysis, “ensuring all human remains recovered are examined with care and treated with dignity throughout the forensic process”.

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During the same period, from July 16th to September 30th, Odait said it collected an additional 12 DNA reference samples that had been delivered to Forensic Science Ireland. It brings to 74 the total number of DNA reference samples taken to date.

Under the Institutional Burials Act 2022, a range of relatives can give DNA from the maternal and paternal side, including parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Odait said a Bill that will allow first cousins to give DNA had been brought to Government and was expected to be published in the coming days.

“Odait would encourage anyone who believes they may have a family member buried at the site of the former Tuam Mother and Baby Institution to contact our office,” it said.

Earlier this year, members of the Odait team travelled to Britain and the US to collect samples from potential relatives. Further trips abroad are expected to take place as more people come forward.

Following the latest excavation, Odait will now examine an area “up to and beyond the old boundary wall” of the institution’s grounds, it said.