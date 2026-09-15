Two men die after road crashes in Tipperary and Cork

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after separate fatal crashes in Tipperary and Cork. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Photo Agency

Two people have died following road incidents in counties Tipperary and Cork.

A man, aged in his 60s, was fatally injured and another was taken to hospital following a four-vehicle crash in Co Tipperary on Monday evening.

A van and three cars were involved in the incident, which happened on the R688 at Cooper’s Lot, Cashel, at about 5.40pm on Monday.

The deceased, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a postmortem will take place.

The driver of the van, aged in his 40s, was taken to Tipperary University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The R688 was partially closed on Tuesday morning while Garda technical staff examined the crash scene, with diversions in place.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or with dashcam footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on 052 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Meanwhile, a man, aged in his 50s, has died after a single-vehicle crash on the Lee Road in Cork city.

An Garda Síochána said the van crashed between 10pm on Monday and 2.10am on Tuesday.

The man, who was travelling alone, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the local mortuary for a postmortem.

The road was partially closed on Tuesday pending an examination of the scene by Garda technical staff. Diversions are in place.

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Anyone with information about the crash, or camera footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The incidents bring the number of fatalities on the State’s roads so far this year to 135, an increase of 15 (12.5 per cent) in comparison to the same period last year.