‘Grossly offensive to victims’: Flags erected in memory of Billy Wright in Co Tyrone town

One of the flags erected in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, along with an image of former LVF leader Billy Wright and the words 'Billy was Wright'. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Department of Infrastructure in Northern Ireland is considering action over flags erected in memory of former LVF leader Billy Wright in Dungannon, which it described as “grossly offensive” to victims.

Concern has been raised following the erection of flags reading “Billy was Wright” on lampposts close to Dungannon Park.

It follows previous similar incidents in the Co Tyrone town in 2016 and 2020.

Wright, believed to have been involved in a number of murders, was killed inside the former Maze Prison in 1997.

In a statement, the Department of Infrastructure said: “These flags have clearly been erected to intimidate local people and are grossly offensive to victims and survivors.

“Flags should not be used to intimidate and mark out territory.

“The Department is engaging with the local PSNI and is awaiting further guidance before determining any appropriate course of action.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew slammed the flags as “intimidation and provocation”.

“The erection of these flags are a clear attempt to create division and fear within the local community in a shared space. They are a crude attempt at marking out territory,” he said.

“This type of intimidation and provocation must be condemned by all and calls must be made for the removal of these flags.”

“Everyone should be able to go about their business in Dungannon without being confronted by symbols of sectarianism and paramilitarism.

“I will be contacting the PSNI to find out what action can be taken to get these flags removed as quickly as possible.”

Earlier, a police spokesman said: “We are aware of the flags however under current legislation they are not deemed to constitute a criminal offence.” – PA